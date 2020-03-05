A former Detroit Cass Tech football star and 2019 Detroit News Blue Chip player is on suspension at Central Michigan and reportedly facing charges of using fellow students' accounts to make unauthorized purchases of multiple iPhones.

Defensive back Kyron McKinnie-Harper, who just finished his freshman season in Mount Pleasant, faces six criminal charges, including four felonies, according to the campus newspaper, CM Life.

Kyron McKinnie-Harper (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

CM Life reported McKinnie-Harper waived his preliminary hearing Thursday in Isabella County.

A warrant was issued last month, and Central Michigan coach Jim McElwain announced his suspension as "indefinite" days later.

According to CM Life, campus police say McKinnie-Harper used four students' accounts to buy the iPhones through a university service called CONNECT CMU. According to court records, at least one of the alleged victims was a fellow student athlete, but not a football player. The cell phones, valued at more than $5,000, were then shipped to addresses in Detroit, McKinnie-Harper's hometown, police said.

McKinnie-Harper has denied the charges, which include fraud, larceny and using a computer to commit a crime. If convicted, he could face seven years in prison and thousands of dollars in fines.

McKinnie-Harper remains on scholarship, and is registered for classes, until there's a legal resolution, athletic director Michael Alford told The News. He can't participate in any team activities.

McKinnie-Harper played 11 games in 2019, with nine starts, but he missed the team's bowl game with a shoulder injury that required surgery. He had 36 tackles, including five in the Mid-American Conference championship game, plus 10 pass breakups and two forced fumbles.

As a senior at Cass Tech, he had six interceptions, 28 pass breakups and 32 tackles. As a receiver, he had 23 receptions for 487 yards and nine touchdowns. As a senior, he was unanimous first-team all-state. He won a state title at Cass Tech in 2016, and was a member of two Detroit PSL championship teams.

He was a three-star recruit with 12 Division I offers, including from Central Michigan and Eastern Michigan.

