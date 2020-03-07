Mount Pleasant, Mich. — Dallas Morgan scored 20 points, leading five into double figure scoring and Central Michigan broke a nine-game losing streak, defeating Western Michigan 85-68 Friday night in a regular season finale.

Morgan was 4-for-9 shooting beyond the 3-point arc. Rob Montgomery and David Dileo each added 16 points, DiLeo also draining four 3-pointers and grabbing eight rebounds. Travon Broadway Jr. added 12 points and Devontae Lane 10 with four assists.

The San Diego State bench reacts during the second half. (Photo: Isaac Brekken, Associated Press)

The Chippewas (14-17, 7-11 Mid-American Conference) improved their field-goal shooting from 31% in the first half to 58% in the second and sank 11 from distance to just four for Western Michigan (13-18, 6-12).

Michael Flowers led the Broncos with 17 points and Brandon Johnson added 15 with nine rebounds. Johnson, a redshirt junior, is now three points shy of scoring 1,000 career.

More state men

(At) Toledo 79, Eastern Michigan 57: Marreon Jackson had 26 points and Spencer Littleson had 19 points for Toledo (16-15, 8-10 Mid-American Conference). Willie Jackson added 16 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists. Luke Knapke had 16 points, 12 rebounds and three assists.

Yeikson Montero had 12 points for the Eagles (16-15, 6-12). Thomas Binelli added 12 points.

Boubacar Toure, who was second on the Eagles in scoring coming into the matchup with 11 points per game, shot only 20% for the game (1 of 5).

The Rockets evened the season series against the Eagles with the win. Eastern Michigan defeated Toledo 61-57 on Feb. 1.

Top 25

No. 5 San Diego State 81, Boise State 68: At Las Vegas, Malachi Flynn had 22 points, five rebounds and five assists, KJ Feagin added 21 points and six rebounds and San Diego State advanced to the Mountain West Tournament championship game for the third straight year.

The top-seeded Aztecs (30-1) made 15 3-pointers and shot 49.1 percent from the field. They will face the Utah State-Wyoming winner in the championship game.

San Diego State trailed by 16 points with five minutes remaining in the first half, then outscored the Broncos 64-31 over the final 25 minutes on the way to its third double-digit victory over Boise State (20-12) this season.

Alex Hobbs led the Broncos with 21 points on 7-of-11 shooting. RJ Williams and Derrick Alston each had 12 points..

The first half featured a series of runs by both teams, with the Aztecs sinking their first three 3-point attempts to open a 9-2 lead. Boise State took control from there, scoring 26 of the next 31 points, which was part of 35-12 run that gave the Broncos a 37-21 lead with five minutes to remaining in the half.

That’s when San Diego State woke up – on both ends of the court. The Aztecs closed the half on a 19-2 tear to tie it at 40, with guard Jordan Schakel’s 3-pointer in the waning seconds capping the run. San Diego State made six of its final seven shots and held the Broncos without a field goal over the final five minutes.