Micaela Kelly stuffed in 21 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and handed out 10 assists to lead Central Michigan to a 76-69 victory over Eastern Michigan Saturday in the regular-season finale in Mount Pleasant.

Kyra Bussell added 18 points and Molly Davis 13 for the Chippewas (23-6, 16-2), which will have the No. 1 seed in the MAC tournament. Central plays the winner of Monday's No. 8 Akron-No. 9 Toledo on Wednesday at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland. Tip-off is noon.

Micaela Kelly (Photo: Robert Franklin, Associated Press)

Courtnie Lewis scored 22, Areanna Combs 21 and Jenna Annecchiarico 13 for Eastern (14-15,9-9), which is the No. 7 seed and hosts No. 10 Northern Illinois on Monday. Tip-off is 7 p.m.

More state women

Ball State 64, (at) Western Michigan 63, OT: Oshlynn Brown scored 17 points, including the winning free throw with 1:43 left in overtime, as Ball State (21-9,13-5 MAC) ended Western's two-game winning streak. Jordan Walker had 21 points and Leighah-Amori Wool 20 for Western (17-12,10-8).