Omaha, Neb. — This wasn’t the year anyone, including Creighton’s coaches and players, would have expected a Big East championship banner hung at CHI Health Center.

They were picked seventh in the conference, and they lost two projected starters to injuries before the season opener.

Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski (11) celebrates during the second half. (Photo: Nati Harnik, Associated Press)

Yet there the No. 11 Bluejays were Saturday, the players mobbed by court-storming students after a 77-60 victory over No. 8 Seton Hall. Moments later, the banner was unfurled from the rafters on the north end of the arena.

“Did we think it was possible? We knew it was going to be hard. Did we know the league was going to be this good? Probably not at that time,” coach Greg McDermott said. “So to be sitting in this situation is incredible. When a group of people come together and they believe in each other and they have each other’s back, and when they don’t care who gets the credit, there are a lot of things that are possible.”

Marcus Zegarowski made all five of his 3-pointers and finished with 23 points as the Bluejays (24-7, 13-5) claimed all or part of their first conference title since winning the Missouri Valley outright in 2012-13. They joined the Big East the next season.

Creighton, Seton Hall and Villanova all went 13-5 in the conference. The Bluejays have won 11 of their last 13 games and, because they swept the season series against the Pirates, will be the No. 1 seed in the Big East Tournament in New York City next week.

The Bluejays finished the game on a 21-6 run, with the sellout crowd of more than 18,000 growing louder as the clock wound down.

“That was a game for the ages against a very good opponent,” McDermott said.

Seeing the court storming and championship banner left Seton Hall coach Kevin Willard feeling a bit blue for his players.

“I think my biggest emotion is the fact that those 13 kids in the locker room didn’t get to do the same thing,” Willard said. “Nothing’s going to take away from the accomplishment that we won a regular-season championship, too. They’re all down and disappointed and feeling down, which is normal, but at the same time you have a court storming and hanging a banner.”

Seton Hall (21-9) has been in first place or tied for first the entire season but lost its last two games and will be the No. 3 seed in the conference tournament. Villanova, which beat Georgetown on Saturday, is the No. 2 seed.

Denzel Mahoney came off the bench to score 16 points for the Bluejays, and Ty-Shon Alexander had 15 points along with playing a superb defensive game against Seton Hall star Myles Powell.

Powell and Quincy McKnight each scored 15 points for the Pirates and Jared Rhoden added 12 as the Pirates slowed the pace against the Big East’s highest-scoring team.

“They slowed the ball up the court, and that actually made us happy,” Alexander said. “That let us catch our breath before we went on offense.”

Billed by local media as the biggest home game in Creighton program history, the energy in the building was palpable. Alexander got the crowd on its feet right away, stealing the ball from Powell on the opening possession and converting a fast-break pass from Damien Jefferson into an easy layin. Then, after Powell appeared to shed Alexander on a ball screen, Alexander caught him from behind to block his layup try.

There were 16 lead changes and seven ties. The Bluejays began taking control after Mitch Ballock made consecutive 3s and Zegarowski drove the length of the court and snaked his way through the lane for a finger-roll layin to break a 50-all tie.

“We missed a couple around the rim, and they’re just excellent in this building,” Willard said. “We let Ballock get two 3s back-to-back and whenever he gets going, this team feeds off it. That kind of changed the whole momentum of the game.”

No. 1 Kansas 66, (at) Texas Tech 62: Kansas wrapped up its outright Big 12 regular-season title behind Udoka Azubuike’s 15 points and 11 rebounds. Devon Dotson had 17 points and Ochai Agbaji had 12 for the Jayhawks (28-3, 17-1), the Big 12’s first champion in decade with only one loss in league play. Kansas was 15-1 in 2009-10, two seasons before the Big 12 expanded to an 18-game schedule.

Texas Tech (18-13, 9-9 Big 12), last year’s national runner-up after sharing the Big 12 title with Kansas State, had a chance to tie the game with 2.8 seconds left. But Davide Moretti, who made a 3-pointer only seconds earlier, missed another one from long range. The Red Raiders guard fell to floor after contact with Marcus Garrett, but was no foul called.

Moretti had 18 points, while TJ Hoyfield had 11 points for Texas Tech, which lost its fourth game in a row when trying to get back into the NCAA Tournament.

Kansas had already clinched at least a share of its 19th Big 12 title, the 5th in 16 seasons, with a win Wednesday night over TCU. The Jayhawks were outright champions by halftime Saturday, when second-place and No. 4 Baylor (26-4, 15-3) lost 76-64 at West Virginia.

(At) West Virginia 76, No.4 Baylor 64: Emmitt Matthews scored a season-high 18 points, freshman Oscar Tshiebwe had 16 points and 12 rebounds, and West Virginia used a big second-half run to deny the Bears the chance to earn a tie for the Big 12 regular-season championship.

Baylor (26-4, 15-3 Big 12) went more than eight minutes without a field goal midway through the second half to take themselves out of contention and hand the championship to top-ranked Kansas, which played at Texas Tech later Saturday.

Instead, it was West Virginia (21-10, 9-9) celebrating. The sellout crowd stormed the court after the Mountaineers’ second straight win and just the third in nine games.

No. 6 Kentucky 71, (at) Florida 70: Nick Richards scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half and Kentucky rallied from 18 points down. The short-handed Wildcats (25-6, 15-3 Southeastern Conference) needed the comeback to avoid losing consecutive games for the first time in nearly three months.

Richards, Keion Brooks Jr. and EJ Montgomery led the shocker in Gainesville. Brooks hit a floater in the lane with 59 second remaining to cut the lead to 70-69. Florida followed with a shot-clock violation on the other end, giving the Wildcats a chance to take their first lead of the game.

Brooks missed a driving layup, and Montgomery’s tip-in was initially waived off as a cylinder violation. Officials reviewed it and gave Montgomery the basket for a 71-70 lead.

Richards missed the front end of a one-and-one, giving Florida a final chance to win it. But Andrew Nembhard’s 3-pointer bounced twice off the rim before missing, setting off Kentucky’s raucous celebration.

Scottie Lewis scored a career-high 19 for Florida (19-12, 11-7). Noah Locke added 14, and Keyontae Johnson 12. Florida led by 18 points with 11:48 left in the game.

(At) No. 7 Florida State 80, Boston College 62: Balsa Koprivica scored 15 points, and Florida State won its first Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season title. Dominik Olejniczak added a season-high 14 points as the Seminoles (26-5, 16-4) had a banner ready to celebrate their accomplishment, which was secured with Virginia’s victory over No. 10 Louisville. FSU will be the No. 1 seed in next week’s ACC Tournament and looks to claim its first championship since 2012.

Koprivicia matched his season high in points as both of FSU’s 7-footers scored in double figures for the first time in ACC play. Patrick Williams had 10 points and six rebounds.

Derryck Thornton scored 13 points for Boston College (13-18, 7-13), which has lost five consecutive games. The Eagles shot just 9 of 33 (27%) from 3-point range.

(At) No. 22 Virginia 57, No. 10 Louisville 54: Kihei Clark scored 18 points, including a 3-pointer with 28 seconds left, and Virginia recovered after blowing a 14-point, second-half lead.

The Cavaliers (23-7, 15-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) won for the 10th time in 11 games and moved into a tie with the Cardinals for second place in the league standings, leaving the door open for No. 7 Florida State to claim the title with a victory over Boston College.

Mamadi Diakite added 17 points and eight rebounds for Virginia in his final game at John Paul Jones Arena. Jay Huff scored 11 points and blocked a shot from in close by Steven Enoch with 51 seconds and grabbed the rebound.

Jordan Nowora had 18 points and 11 rebounds, and Enoch scored 11 points for the Cardinals (24-7, 15-5). They lost for the second time in three games, but not before making it very interesting.

No. 14 Villanova 70, Georgetown 69: Jermaine Samuels had a 3-point play with 5.6 seconds left as survived a late scare. Samuels was fouled on a drive by Georgetown’s Jamorko Pickett and Qudus Wahab blocked the shot. After a video review, the basket counted and Samuels made the subsequent free throw to put the Wildcats up by one.

Georgetown’s Terrell Allen got up a shot at the buzzer, but it clanged off the backboard as Villanova ended the game on a 5-0 run.

Saddiq Bey led Villanova (24-7, 13-5 Big East) with 18 points. The Wildcats can clinch a share of the league title if Creighton defeats Seton Hall later in the day. Samuels finished with 13, as did Jeremiah Robinson-Earl.

Pickett led Georgetown (15-16, 5-13) with 20 points as the Hoyas lost their sixth straight game and fell under .500 for the first time in coach Patrick Ewing’s three season in charge. Jagan Mosely added 13 points.

No. 17 Auburn 85, (at) Tennessee 63: Samir Doughty made 8 of 13 3-pointers and finished with 32 points as Auburn ended a two-game skid in the regular-season finale. Auburn (25-6, 12-6) now heads to Nashville to defend its Southeastern Conference Tournament championship in winning fashion after the Tigers had lost four of their previous six. Auburn already had earned a double-bye to the quarterfinals after winning four games in four days last year to win the league tournament.

Doughty gave Auburn the opening lead with a 3 a minute into the game, and the Tigers never trailed on their way to a second straight victory over the Volunteers in Knoxville for the first time in program history.

J’Von McCormick scored 13 points for Auburn, and Isaac Okoro finished with 11.

Tennessee (17-14, 9-9) showed off the inconsistency that has marked this season.