Eastern Michigan, Western Michigan and Central Michigan all play road games Monday in the opening round of the Mid-American Conference men’s basketball tournament.

First-round games are at campus sites before the tournament shifts to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland for Thursday’s quarterfinals, Friday’s semifinals and Saturday’s championship game.

Ty Groce leads Eastern Michigan in scoring with 11.4 points per game. (Photo: EMU Eagles)

Eastern Michigan at Kent State

Tip-off: Monday, 7 p.m., Memorial A & C Center, Kent, Ohio

Records: No. 11 Eastern Michigan (16-15, 6-12), No. 6 Kent State (19-12, 9-9)

Notable: The only regular-season meeting was on Feb. 18, when the Eagles shot 50 percent from the field while holding Kent State’s shooters to just 29.1 percent en route to a 70-49 victory. … The Golden Flashes are 11-0 when they record eight or more steals and 8-12 when they fall shy of that mark. The Eagles are 6-0 when they score at least 72 points and 10-15 when falling short of 72. … EMU has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 25 percent of all possessions this year, the sixth-highest rate among all Division I teams.

Western Michigan at Toledo

Tip-off: Monday, 7 p.m., Savage Arena, Toledo

Records: No. 10 Western Michigan (13-18, 6-12), No. 7 Toledo (16-15, 8-10)

Notable: Toledo won both of the regular-season matchups this season. … Michael Flowers has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Western Michigan field goals over the last three games. Flowers has 19 field goals and 13 assists in those games. … Western Michigan has lost its last four road games, scoring 60.3 points, while allowing 74.5 per game.

Central Michigan at Ohio

Tip-off: Monday, 7 p.m., Convocation Center, Athens, Ohio

Records: No. 9 Central Michigan (14-17, 7-11), No. 8 Ohio (16-15, 8-10)

Notable: Central Michigan leads the MAC in scoring (78.7) but is 0-8 when scoring fewer than 67 points.

MAC tournaments

First-round games at campus sites; all other games at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

MEN

Monday

No. 9 Central Michigan at No. 8 Ohio, 7 p.m.

No. 12 Miami at No. 5 Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

No. 10 Western Michigan at No. 7 Toledo, 7 p.m.

No. 11 Eastern Michigan at No. 6 Kent State, 7 p.m.

Thursday

Central Michigan-Ohio winner vs. No. 1 Akron, noon

Miami-Buffalo winner vs. No. 4 Northern Illinois, 2:30 p.m.

Western Michigan-Toledo winner vs. No. 2 Bowling Green, 5 p.m.

Eastern Michigan-Kent State winner vs. No. 3 Ball State, 7:30 p.m.

Friday

Semifinals, 7 and 9:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Saturday

Championship, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

WOMEN

Monday

No. 9 Toledo at No. 8 Akron, 7 p.m.

No. 12 Bowling Green at No. 5 Western Michigan, 7 p.m.

No. 10 Northern Illinois at No. 7 Eastern Michigan, 7 p.m.

No. 11 Miami at No. 6 Buffalo, 5 p.m.

Wednesday

Toledo-Akron winner vs. No. 1 Central Michigan, noon

Bowling Green-Western Michigan winner vs. No. 4 Ohio, 2:30 p.m.

Northern Illinois-Eastern Michigan winner vs. No. 2 Ball State, 5 p.m.

Miami-Buffalo winner vs. No. 3 Kent State, 7:30 p.m.

Friday

Semifinals, 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Saturday

Championship, 11 a.m. (CBSSN)