Champaign, Ill. — The rivalry between Illinois and Iowa is heating up.

“Basically, they want to kill us, and we want to kill them,” the Illini’s Ayo Dosunmu said.

Dosunmu scored 17 points to lead No. 23 Illinois past No. 18 Iowa 78-76 on Sunday, securing the No. 4 seed in the Big Ten tournament for the Illini.

Illinois' Andres Feliz celebrates a victory over Iowa on Sunday in Champaign, Ill. (Photo: Holly Hart, AP)

“I mean, there’s a respect factor, but on the court it’s pure hate,” Dosunmu added. “We just don’t like each other.”

Andres Feliz scored 14 points, Kofi Cockburn had 12 and Kipper Nichols added 10 for Illinois (21-10, 13-7 Big Ten).

Luka Garza scored 28 points for Iowa (20-11, 11-9), which finished in a four-way tie for fifth in the Big Ten and will be the No. 5 seed in the tournament. Joe Toussaint scored 14 and Connor McCaffery added 10.

Illinois coach Brad Underwood can’t help but notice the growing intensity between the teams.

“I mean, we don’t condone this whole hate thing,” he said. “I think that’s just the guys on the court. But overall, rivalries are awesome. They are great for sports and college basketball. The players love it, and the fans love it.”

Illinois built a 17-point lead late in the game, using a 12-2 run to take a lead it wouldn’t relinquish. But that lead evaporated to two points in the final seconds and it took Cockburn blocking a shot by Garza under the basket at the buzzer to seal the win.

Cockburn was a big presence for Illinois, scoring nine points in the first 10 minutes. Defensively, the Illini had problems getting stops early and Iowa’s Garza took command both in the paint and from the perimeter.

Emotions ran high throughout the game. With less than two minutes left in an entertaining first half, a scrum erupted that resulted in technical fouls for Illinois’ Trent Frazier and Da’Monte Williams and Iowa’s McCaffery and CJ Fredrick.

The score was tied at 41-41 at the half.

Garza played the entire game.

“There are very few guys that can play 40 minutes with that kind of intensity,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. “I really admire him.”

Cockburn, who blocked Garza under the basket at the buzzer to save the game for Illinois, was also impressed by Garza.

“It’s actually a pleasure to play against him,” said Cockburn, a 7-foot freshman. “I learn from him and I try to match his energy.”

Asked if his block of Garza was the best of his career, Cockburn grinned. “Well, it was a game-winning block, so yeah, I’d say it’s the most important block of my career for sure.”

More Big Ten

(At) Minnesota 107, Nebraska 75: Gabe Kalscheur scored 26 points and Alihan Demir added 19 points and 10 rebounds as Minnesota set a season-high in scoring.

Marcus Carr had 18 points and 11 assists, while Daniel Oturu added 10 points and six rebounds for the Gophers (14-16, 8-12 Big Ten), who made a school-record 18 3-pointers.

Haanif Cheatham led the Huskers (7-24, 2-18) with 17 points. Jervay Green added 16, Thorir Thorbjarnarson had 14, and Kevin Cross scored 10.

The Gophers have to win at least three games at the Big Ten Tournament to ensure a .500 record required for NIT eligibility.

That means the game was likely the final one at home for Oturu. The 6-foot-10 sophomore and Twin Cities native is expected to declare himself eligible for the NBA Draft, where some services have him ranked as a top-10 pick. He’s averaging 20.3 points and leads the Big Ten with 11.6 rebounds per game.

Oturu put his skills on display during a 14-2 run late in the first half that helped Minnesota build a 52-37 lead at the break. After hitting a pair of free throws, he threw down a dunk on a breakaway and then hit a long jump shot for six straight points.

The Gophers hit 10 of their last 14 shots of the first half as they pulled away from Nebraska. Demir hit three straight buckets from inside to start the second half.

Kalscheur then caught fire, going 7 for 8 from beyond the arc in the second half to finish with a career-high eight 3-pointers.

Big Ten women

No. 6 Maryland 82, Ohio State 65: Stephanie Jones scored 18 points and Ashley Owusu had 17 points and 11 assists to lead No. 6 Maryland past Ohio State in the Big Ten tournament championship game at Bankers Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The Terrapins (28-4) won their 17th game in a row, earned the conference’s automatic NCAA Tournament bid and captured their first tourney crown in three years. It’s Maryland’s fourth tournament title in the six years it has been a member of the league.

Dorka Juhasz scored 20 points and Kierstan Bell had 13 to lead sixth-seeded Ohio State (21-12), which ran out of steam after winning three times in the previous three days and had won four straight overall.

As usual, the Terrapins turned the game with defense – limiting the Buckeyes to just one basket during a 6 1/2-minute stretch that began late in the second quarter and ended midway through the third.

Maryland took advantage by using a 9-2 run to help build a 44-35 halftime lead before pulling away in the third with a 12-4 spurt that made it 56-39.

Ohio State, which trailed by as much as 22, never recovered.

Top 25

(At) No. 21 Houston 64, Memphis 57: Fabian White Jr. had 18 points and 14 rebounds, Quentin Grimes added 17 points and No. 21 Houston defeated Memphis.

Grimes had 15 second-half points, which led a big run for the Cougars (23-8, 13-5 American Athletic Conference). Nate Hinton had 13 points for Houston, which shot 34%, including 48% in the second half.

The Cougars forced 17 turnovers by Memphis, which they turned into 18 points. Houston also had a 45-41 advantage in rebounding and a 17-8 advantage in second-chance points.

Houston will finish at least in a tie for second in the AAC.

Precious Achiuwa had 25 points and 15 rebounds and Lester Quinones added 10 points for Memphis (21-10, 10-8). The Tigers shot 36%, including 6 of 24 on 3-pointers.