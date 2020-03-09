Eastern Michigan coach Chris Creighton faces a big challenge at key offensive spots.

Quarterback Michael Glass and running back Shaq Vann graduated, leaving the Eagles – coming off a 6-7 season that ended with a 34-30 loss to Pitt in the Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit – with substantial production numbers to replace. And Arthur Jackson, the leading receiver a season ago, won't be back.

The first game is Sept. 5 at Kentucky.

Creighton announced in February he would become the offensive coordinator when Aaron Keen, who had held the job, left to become coach at Washington University in St. Louis.

"I've done it (play calling) every year since I was 25," he told The News' Tony Paul.

Here are Glass' stats from last year: passing, 266-for-401, 3,169 yards, 24 touchdowns, 11 interceptions; 118 rushes for 428, eight TDs.

Vann's numbers were: 149 carries for 715, eight TDs.

Eastern last season ran for 1,590 yards and threw for 3,681.

Senior Willie Parker is back; he was third on the team in 2019 with 142 yards, on 38 carries, and two scores.

Returning will be junior quarterback Preston Hutchinson, who was 43-of-57 for 462, with three TDs and one INT. He ran 24 times for minus-14 and two TDs. Hutchinson was in eight games in 2019.

Jackson had 46 catches for 732, with seven TDs. Junior Quian Williams (52 for 641, seven TDs) returns.

Creighton optimistic

In an interview for EMU’s athletics website, emueagles.com, Creighton talked about the start of spring practice. Here are excerpts from that interview:

Question: "Heading into the spring, what do you kind of view as your biggest strengths coming back and what's the biggest area that you really want to work on?"

Creighton: "There’s lots of ways to answer that when you lose a big senior class. Our senior leadership has to step up, just like everything else. But I'm really excited about this group, and we're headed in a really good direction.

"We've lost three key secondary players defensively but feel really good about the core of people that we have coming back on defense. Really believe that we can take a step forward defensively.

"We've lost a lot of offensive skill, a lot of production. And so that always starts at the quarterback position, and so we're going to have to make sure that we're playing great at that position. And then there'll be some new faces at receiver and running back, and I feel pretty good about our offensive line and our tight ends."

Question: "You've had Mike Glass for the better part of two years. Preston Hutchinson starts, had some good reps, but it's still a quarterback room that's going to be pretty green. How do you go about getting them enough preparation this spring to be ready for the fall?"

Creighton: "You're limited to 15 practice opportunities, and we'll be taking full advantage of all of those. Preston played some of the Buffalo game, but it was start to finish in the Western Michigan game, and (he) obviously had a great night (in a 34-27 win, 31-of-36 for 357 yards with three passing touchdowns and a rushing TD). (He) has given himself and all of us a ton of confidence.”

Question: "Shaq was a running back that played a complementary role because you wanted to throw so much. How do you envision 2020 being? Do you still maybe rely on the running back a little bit more than you did in 2019?"

Creighton: “By the end of next season we need to be 50-50, and we need to be able to run the ball and throw the ball with equal proficiency.

"We do not want to be a one-dimensional team, and each team is going to have strengths and weaknesses and you want to accentuate those, but we want to be able to run and throw the ball with equal proficiency.”

Extra points

►Creighton, 51, will be going into his seventh season. He's 28-47 (0-3 in bowls) and 16-32 in the Mid-American Conference. Overall, Creighton is 164-93, with other stops at NCAA Division III Wabash (Ind.), NAIA Ottawa (Kan.) and FCS Drake.

►Eastern's nonconference schedule is set for 2021: Sept. 4, St. Francis (Pa.); Sept. 11, at Wisconsin; Sept. 18, at Massachusetts; and Sept. 25, Texas State. St. Francis is an FCS team with a 3,500-seat stadium whose mascot is Frankie the Friar.

Know the foe: Kentucky

Al Willman, an EMU alum and sports writer in Paducah, Ky., provides an early glimpse of the Wildcats, who were 8-5 (including a 37-30 Belk Bowl win over Virginia Tech) and 3-5 in the SEC last year:

"Kentucky has always been a blue-chip Commonwealth. Basketball or bust may as well have been its motto. But there’s a buzz in the bluegrass, now that Mark Stoops has made the football program relevant with guys like Lynn Bowden, who is a true dual threat, especially after Terry Wilson suffered a season-ending left knee injury against Eastern Michigan this past fall on a horse-collar tackle.

"Don’t sleep on the defense, either. The Wildcats aren’t a ragtag group — finishing the year ranked No. 21 in the FBS. They know their way to the backfield (33 sacks a season ago)."

Kentucky beat EMU, 38-17, in 2019.

Bowden ran 185 times for 1,468 and 13 scores a season ago. Passing, he went 35-of-74 for 403, with three TDs and three interceptions.

