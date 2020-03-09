Michael Flowers scored 35 points, helping Western Michigan rally from a 19-point deficit in the second half but it wasn’t enough as Toledo held on, 76-73, in the first round of the MAC tournament in Toledo on Monday night.

Brandon Johnson scored 19 for Western (13-19).

Western Michigan's Michael Flowers scores 35 in MAC tournament loss at Toledo. (Photo: Joel Bissell, Associated Press)

Marreon Jackson scored 25, and Willie Jackson (22 points, 16 rebounds) and Luke Knapke (18 points, 11 rebounds) each had double-doubles for Toledo (17-15), which plays rival Bowling Green in the quarterfinal round on Thursday.

More MAC men

(At) Kent State 86, Eastern Michigan 76: Noah Morgan scored 30, including six 3-pointers, and Ty Groce and Boubacar Toure 14 each for Eastern (16-16). Danny Pippen (Detroit Allen Academy) scored 20 for Kent (20-12).

(At) Ohio 85, Central Michigan 65: Kevin McKay scored 18, Dallas Morgan 14 and Rob Montgomery 10 for Central (14-18). Ohio is 17-15.

MAC women

(At) Eastern Michigan 76, Northern Illinois 69: Areanna Combs finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds while Courtnie Lewis added in 21 points for Eastern (15-15), which advances to play Ball State in the MAC tournament quarterfinals 5 p.m. Wednesday in Cleveland. Courtney Woods scored 18 while Myia Starks and A'Jah Davis each had 14 for 10-seed Northern Illinois (11-19).

(At) Western Michigan 84, Bowling Green 67: Jordan Walker scored 23 points and Breanna Mobley had 10 points to go with 13 rebounds as Western (18-12) advances to play Ohio in the MAC tournament quarterfinals at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in Cleveland. Angela Perry had 16 points to lead Bowling Green (10-21).