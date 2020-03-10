There won't be much MACtion, at least at the turnstiles.

In a decision that could be foreshadowing what the NCAA decides to do later this month, the Mid-American Conference announced Tuesday that its conference tournaments in Cleveland would be played in front of a limited audience.

Micaela Kelly and No. 1-seed Central Michigan open play on Wednesday in the MAC tournament. (Photo: Robert Franklin, Associated Press)

With Ohio confirming its first case of coronavirus Tuesday, the general public will not be allowed in to watch the men's and women's tournament games, which run Wednesday through the championship games Saturday.

“The safety of all is our greatest concern," MAC commissioner Jon Steinbrecher said. "Since January, I have stated that any decision would follow the advice of state governmental officials and medical professionals. Following the feedback we received today we have taken this action, which is in alignment with the recommendation of Governor DeWine."

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said earlier Tuesday that it was recommending all indoor sporting events be played in front of no fans until further notice.

On the women's side for the MAC, regular-season champion and top seed Central Michigan opens at noon Wednesday against Toledo. No. 5 Western Michigan plays No. 4 Ohio and No. 7 Eastern Michigan plays No. 2 Ball State later Wednesday, after Western and Eastern won first-round games on campus sites.

The three MAC men's teams from Michigan were eliminated in first-round games Monday.

"I fully support the decision," said Central Michigan athletic director Michael Alford, whose women's team is going for a third consecutive NCAA Tournament bid.

"These are serious times and it is important to follow the recommendations of public health and medical officials. The health and safety of all involved is of the utmost importance."

Allowed in attendance at Rocket Mortgage FIeldHouse will be university personnel, family members of athletes, credentialed media and official team party members.

Tickets can be refunded for credit toward next year's tournament or a full refund.

Later this month, Ohio is scheduled to host several NCAA Tournament games, including "First Four" games in Dayton and first- and second-round games in Cleveland. The NCAA has said it has no plans to restrict fan attendance, for now.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984

MAC tournaments

MEN

Monday

Ohio 85, Central Michigan 65

Miami 85, Buffalo 79

Toledo 76, Western Michigan 73

Kent State 86, Eastern Michigan 76

Thursday

At Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland

Ohio (17-15) vs. No. 1 Akron (24-7), noon

Miami (13-19) vs. No. 4 Northern Illinois (18-13), 2:30

Toledo (17-15) vs. No. 2 Bowling Green (21-10), 5

Kent State (20-12) vs. No. 3 Ball State (18-13), 7:30

Friday

Semifinals, 7 and 9:30 (CBSSN)

Saturday

Final, 7:30 (ESPN2)

WOMEN

Monday

Toledo 63, Akron 59

Western Michigan 84, Bowling Green 67

Eastern Michigan 76, Northern Illinois 69

Buffalo 87, Miami (Ohio) 72

Wednesday

At Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland

Toledo (13-17) vs. No. 1 Central Michigan (23-6), noon

Western Michigan (18-12) vs. No. 4 Ohio (18-11), 2:30

Eastern Michigan (15-15) vs. No. 2 Ball State (21-9), 5

Buffalo (19-11) vs. No. 3 Kent State (18-11), 7:30

Friday

Semifinals, 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Saturday

Final, 11 a.m. (CBSSN)