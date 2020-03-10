Oakland University baseball coach Colin Kaline stepped down Tuesday, effective immediately, for what was termed "health reasons." Specific details were not released.

Kaline, the grandson of legendary Tiger Al Kaline, had just entered his first full season as the head coach, after three seasons as a co-head coach.

Colin Kaline has stepped down as Oakland's baseball coach. (Photo: Oakland University)

"The student-athletes have always been my number one priority and at this time I cannot give them the time and attention they need and deserve," Kaline said in a statement.

"With this in mind I have decided to resign from my position to focus on my health amongst the love and support of my family."

Said athletic director Steve Waterfield: "Colin and his family will always be a part of the Golden Grizzlies Athletics family and I wish him well as he focuses on his health."

Kaline, at 30, was believed to be the youngest head baseball coach in Division I.

Oakland is 2-10, with 10 consecutive losses, this season entering the start of Horizon League play, a three-game series at Illinois-Chicago this weekend.

In three seasons as co-head coach, Kaline and Jacke Healey were 43-109.

Kaline was co-coaching when, in 2017, the Golden Grizzlies won their first Horizon League tournament game. They won two conference tournament games that season, the first time the program did that since 2000.

Two players were selected in the MLB Draft during Kaline's tenure: Zach Sterry (eighth round, 2017) by the Boston Red Sox and Jake Lee (ninth round, 2018) by the Los Angeles Angels.

Justin Karn will serve as interim head coach for the rest of this season.

Kaline played at Birmingham Groves High School, where he was all-state as a senior, and Florida Southern. The Tigers drafted him twice, in the 25th round in 2007 and 26th round in 2011. After a short professional career, Kaline joined the coaching staff at Florida Southern before then-Oakland athletic director Jeff Konya made the unusual decision to hire co-head coaches.

"There's a reason only one institution is doing it," Healey told The Detroit News last summer, when Kaline was named the only head coach.

Kaline, as sole head coach, earned a $53,183 annual salary, with potential bonuses worth up to 12 percent of his salary.

Kaline didn't immediately respond to a message for comment from The News.

This is the latest health-related issue that has affected Oakland's coaching roster. Women's basketball coach Jeff Tungate missed most of this season with a back issue that eventually required surgery. He expects to be back on the job in April.

