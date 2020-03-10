The unpredictability of the college basketball season has led to uncertainty as to which team is truly the nation’s best, and that has made for a murky race for national player of the year honors.

There’s no one like last year with Zion Williamson, a runaway choice for the Associated Press national player of the year during his lone star-making season at Duke before becoming the No. 1 overall NBA draft pick. Most of the expected top overall picks in this year’s draft are not in the running for national player of the year.

Iowa's Luka Garza is averaging 23.9 points and 9.8 rebounds. (Photo: Al Goldis, AP)

Instead, here are three players that are worthy candidates (presented alphabetically):

Devon Dotson, Kansas

►Stat line: 18.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.1 steals.

►Best performances: 31 points in overtime win against now-No. 3 Dayton in Maui Invitational; 18 points, 11 assists and six rebounds in win at TCU; 25 points in win at Kansas State.

Intangibles: The 6-foot-2 sophomore provides experience far beyond his two seasons as the team’s only true point guard. His ability to lead the break, get to the rim and make things happen when the shot-clock dwindles are as important as how he sets up big men Udoka Azubuike and David McCormack.

Why he’ll win: He’s the best player on the top-ranked team, following in the footsteps of national player of the year Frank Mason III and Devonte Graham as Kansas’ unquestioned leader.

Why he won’t win: Dotson has standout players around him. His path to the rim is often cleared out because of the 7-foot, 270-pound Azubuike making a lane. Are his assists numbers up because Azubuike can turn and dunk on anyone?

Luka Garza, Iowa

►Stat line: 23.9 points, 9.8 rebounds, 1.8 blocks

►Best performances: 44 points on 17-of-32 shooting in loss at then-No. 4 Michigan; 25 points and 17 rebounds in win against Penn State; 21 points and 18 rebounds in win at Wisconsin.

►Intangibles: Garza brings a winning attitude to a program that has struggled to climb above mediocrity for years.

Even in losses, he has largely willed the 25th-ranked Hawkeyes to stay in games with toughness that often had him leaving games with a bloodied nose or lip.

►Why he’ll win: Garza is fifth nationally in scoring and his 15 double-doubles stack up well with anyone. The 6-11 junior has fluidity to his game to go with range that excites NBA scouts.

►Why he won’t win: Iowa simply hasn’t won enough. The Hawkeyes lost by 38 points against unranked Purdue and by 12 a week later at Indiana, and defeats like those have prevented Garza from getting as much national hype afforded players on elite teams.

Markus Howard, Marquette

►Stat line: 27.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 41.2% from 3-point range.

►Best performances: Had 51 points with nine 3-pointers against USC; had 42 points against Georgetown and 40 against Davidson; had big outputs against Providence (38) and then-No. 13 Seton Hall (37) among five straight 30-point games to close the regular season.

►Intangibles: The 5-11 senior point guard commands defensive attention by scoring from anywhere via stepback, pullup or floater. He gets to the line, where he is third nationally in attempts (249) while converting 84.7% of them.

►Why he’ll win: Nobody scores the ball better. He is the only Division I player with at least three 40-point games as of Monday, while he has a national-best 15 games with 30-plus points, according to Sportradar.

►Why he won’t win: Marquette’s lack of top-tier team success could work against him. The Golden Eagles (18-12) have been unranked most of the year and have lost six of seven entering the Big East Tournament.