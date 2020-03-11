Final Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News final Big Ten Power Rankings for the 2019-20 season, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
1. Michigan State (22-9, 14-6) – The Spartans closed the regular season winning five straight, including four in a row over ranked opponents, to capture a share of their third straight Big Ten championship. Xavier Tillman has been outstanding all year, but Cassius Winston has been rolling as well, while Rocket Watts and Aaron Henry (11) have come alive as MSU heads into March will plenty of momentum. Last week: 1.
2. Wisconsin (21-10, 14-6) – The Badgers have been on a tear to cap off the regular season, winning eight in a row to share the conference championship. It was quite the turnaround after the Badgers were barely a .500 team around the first of the year. However, they overcame their share of adversity and now head to the Big Ten tournament as the No. 1 seed. Last week: 6.
3. Maryland (24-7, 14-6) – It wasn’t exactly the finish the Terrapins were looking for, as their conference lead that looked insurmountable disappeared down the stretch with three losses in the final five games. The Terps were able to pull things together enough to win on Sunday and grab a share the of the Big Ten title, but momentum clearly has left them headed into the postseason. Last week: 2.
4. Illinois (21-10, 13-7) – Like most teams in the Big Ten, Illinois went through its own tough stretch, losing four in a row back in early February. Since then, though, the Fighting Illini went on a four-game winning streak and won five of their final six games. The lone loss left them a game behind the conference champions, but the Illini have restored their confidence headed to the Big Ten tournament. Last week: 4.
5. Ohio State (21-10, 11-9) – Despite losing the regular-season finale at Michigan State on Sunday, the Buckeyes have effectively righted the ship. After an outstanding nonconference season, things crumbled for Ohio State early in Big Ten play, but the Buckeyes entered the MSU game winners of four in a row. They were short-handed, but should be close to full strength and headed to the postseason with plenty of optimism. Last week: 5.
6. Iowa (20-11, 11-9) – It’s been a bit of a mixed bag all season for the Hawkeyes and the final two weeks of the season were no different as Iowa lost three of its last four. Big man Luka Garza (55) almost certainly will be named Big Ten Player of the Year, but he hasn’t gotten much help the last two weeks. They will need to turn things around quickly if they expect to make any sort of run in March. Last week: 3.
7. Michigan (19-12, 10-10) – Finding consistency has been an issue for the Wolverines for most of the Big Ten season, and that was magnified over the last few weeks. After five straight wins, it looked like Michigan was going to make a run at the conference title, but just one win in the last four games has the Wolverines wondering if they have what it takes to make some noise in Indianapolis this week and in the NCAA Tournament. Last week: 8.
8. Rutgers (20-11, 11-9) – The Scarlet Knights haven’t had a winning season in conference play since 1991 as members of the Atlantic 10, so it’s safe to say this season has already been a rousing success. But things aren’t ending here for the Rutgers, as they’re as likely as any team to make a run in the conference tournament and most likely will be part of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1991. Last week: 9.
9. Penn State (21-10, 11-9) – The Nittany Lions will play in the NCAA Tournament for the first time under coach Patrick Chambers, but the way they’ve closed the season doesn’t have many believing there will be a long run. Penn State won only one of its final six games and capped things off by losing by double digits at Northwestern, hardly a confidence builder headed to the postseason. Last week: 7.
10. Purdue (16-15, 9-11) – The Boilermakers have been limited all season, but two wins in the final three games still has Matt Painter’s group on the NCAA Tournament bubble. What it will take in this week’s Big Ten tournament to bolster the resume enough is hard to tell, but getting to the championship game on Sunday would give them a shot. Last week: 10.
11. Indiana (19-12, 9-11) – Most projections have the Hoosiers in the NCAA Tournament at this point, but they’d be wise to add another win or two at this week’s Big Ten tournament. With just one win in the last four games, momentum clearly isn’t on the Hoosiers’ side, but if they can manage to reach the quarterfinals on Friday, it might be enough to keep marching. Last week: 11.
12. Minnesota (14-16, 8-12) – It’s been a difficult season for the Golden Gophers, who won just three games since the beginning of February and fit in a couple of three-game skids in the process. Daniel Oturu (25) is one of the best big men in the country and the Gophers were in almost every game they played, but simply couldn’t close the deal. Only a run to the Big Ten tournament championship will get the Gophers in the NCAA Tournament. Last week: 12.
13. Northwestern (8-22, 3-17) – How about that finish to the regular season for the Wildcats, who won two of their final three games, upsetting Penn State in the finale on Saturday to get a win over a team other than Nebraska. The Wildcats almost certainly will make a quick exit this week from the conference tournament, as the attention turns toward a dramatic improvement next season. Last week: 13.
14. Nebraska (7-24, 2-18) – With two of their best players — guard Cam Mack and Dachon Burke (11) — suspended for the finale at Minnesota, it was no wonder the Cornhuskers lost their 16th straight game. How quickly Fred Hoiberg can turn things around in Lincoln is tougher to determine. He’ll have plenty of roster decisions to make in the offseason, one that will begin after what is likely to be a 17th straight loss at the conference tournament. Last week: 14.
    NCAA president Mark Emmert said NCAA Division I basketball tournament games will not be open to the general public because of concerns about the spread of coronavirus.

    Emmert said in a statement Wednesday that he made the decision to conduct both the men’s and women’s tournaments, which begin next week, with only essential staff and limited family in attendance. The decision comes after the NCAA’s COVID-19 advisory panel of medical experts recommended against playing sporting events open to the general public.

    Emmert said the NCAA also was looking into moving the men’s Final Four from Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium to a smaller arena.

    The 68-team field for the men’s tournament is scheduled to be announced Sunday and the 64-team women’s tournament field is to be unveiled Monday. Games begin Tuesday and Wednesday on the men’s side in Dayton, Ohio, where earlier Wednesday the governor said he would issue an order to restrict spectator access to indoor sporting events.

    The Mid-American Conference on Tuesday announced it was closing its men’s and women’s basketball tournament games at Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, home of the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers and scheduled site of the men’s NCAA games, to the general public. The women’s tournament started Wednesday.

    The Big West Conference announced a similar move, not allowing the general public into its basketball tournament games to be played this week at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

    Conference college basketball tournaments are in full swing across the country this week. The Atlantic Coast Conference is in Day 2 of its five-day men’s tournament in Greensboro, North Carolina, and the Pac-12 played the first game of its tournament in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

    Later Wednesday, the Southeastern Conference was to begin its men’s tournament in Nashville, Tennessee; the Big East was set to start at Madison Square Garden in New York; and the Big Ten was also scheduled to tip off in Indianapolis. There were no plans to restrict fan access to those events.

    March Madness hits another level next week with the start of the NCAA Tournament to crown a national champion, one of the most popular events on the American sports calendar.

    There are eight first- and second-round sites for the men’s tournament, scheduled to be played March 19-22. Locations include Cleveland; Spokane, Washington; Albany, New York; Sacramento, California; and Omaha, Nebraska. The four regional sites for the second weekend of the tournament are Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Houston and New York. The Final Four is scheduled to be held in at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, with the semifinals on April 4 and the championship game April 6.

    The women’s tournament first- and second-round games begin March 21 and will be played at 16 sites, mostly on or close the campuses of the top seeded teams. The regionals will be played in Dallas, Greenville, South Carolina; Portland, Oregon; and Fort Wayne, Indiana. The Final Four will be held in New Orleans on April 3 and 5.

    Mark Emmert statement

    "The NCAA continues to assess the impact of COVID-19 in consultation with public health officials and our COVID-19 advisory panel. Based on their advice and my discussions with the NCAA Board of Governors, I have made the decision to conduct our upcoming championship events, including the Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, with only essential staff and limited family attendance. While I understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our sports, my decision is based on the current understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing in the United States. This decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of coaches, administrators, fans and, most importantly, our student-athletes. We recognize the opportunity to compete in an NCAA national championship is an experience of a lifetime for the students and their families. Today, we will move forward and conduct championships consistent with the current information and will continue to monitor and make adjustments as needed."

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE