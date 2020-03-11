Detroit — The NCAA's stunning ban on fans for all "upcoming" championship events will be felt far and wide, including potentially in Detroit.

The Frozen Four, made up of the semifinals and championship for Division I hockey, is scheduled to take place at Little Caesars Arena on April 9 and 11. Tickets for the three games went on sale in November.

Michigan hockey is in position for a possible NCAA Tournament spot. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

It is not yet clear if the NCAA's ban on all non-essential personnel will extend another month due to the global coronavirus outbreak.

Messages left with the Detroit Sports Commission, which is co-hosting the Frozen Four with Michigan State, weren't immediately returned Wednesday afternoon, following NCAA president Mark Emmert's announcement. An MSU spokesperson didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Emmert, in his statement, said all of the NCAA's "upcoming championship events, including Division I men's and women's basketball tournaments," will be conducted with only essential staff and limited family allowed to attend. There was no timetable immediately released.

The NCAA and the Detroit Sports Commission still were selling Frozen Four tickets on their websites as of 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, a day after Little Caesars food and beverage service employees were told by management to expect numerous cancellations in the coming weeks. Country music's Zac Brown Band cancelled its concert scheduled for Saturday.

The Detroit Sports Commission had grand plans for fans at the Frozen Four, including an outdoor festival at LCA. Detroit has hosted the Frozen Four six times before, in 1977 and 1979 at Olympia Stadium\; 1985, 1987 and 1990 at Joe Louis Arena; and 2010 at Ford Field.

Other NCAA championships scheduled for Michigan in the coming weeks including women's bowling (April 10-11, Allen Park), men's and women's fencing (March 19-22, Detroit Mercy) and men's gymnastics (April 17-18, Ann Arbor). Detroit Mercy said it hasn't yet heard of a ban on fans at the fencing championships. Those three events, of course, have limited fan attendance compared to the NCAA basketball and hockey tournaments, and mostly are attended by family members.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984