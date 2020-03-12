Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse (Photo: Twitter @RMFieldHouse)

The Mid-American Conference has decided to cancel the remainder of its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

The MAC has joined other conferences in canceling their postseason basketball tournaments – including the Big Ten, the ACC, Pac-12, Big 12 and SEC – due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Eastern Michigan women had advanced to the MAC semifinals and were scheduled to play Kent State on Friday.

The men’s teams from Eastern Michigan, Western Michigan and Central Michigan were eliminated in first-round games at campus sites on Monday, before the tournament shifted to Cleveland.

Within minutes of each other, the five most high-profile conferences in college sports announced Thursday that the remainder of their tournaments would not be played. All were preparing to play games in large arenas across the country, but with few people in the buildings.

The NCAA announced Wednesday that it planned to play its men’s and women’s tournament games that start next week with restricted access for the general public. The NCAA said only essential staff and limited family members would be allowed to attend the games.