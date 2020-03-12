With the Mid-American Conference canceling the rest of its men's and women's basketball tournaments in Cleveland, the Central Michigan women, as regular-season champions, are poised to earn the automatic NCAA Tournament bid — if, of course, the NCAA Tournament is to be played.

Commissioner Jon Steinbrecher made the announcement late in the morning Thursday, as the coronavirus continues to rock all points of the sports world, including the NBA, NHL, and, coming shortly, Major League Baseball.

Micaela Kelly (1) and the Central Michigan women will earn the Mid-American Conference's automatic bid if the NCAA Tournament happens. (Photo: Robert Franklin, Associated Press)

On Thursday, the Big Ten announced it had canceled the rest of its tournament in Indianapolis, and many major conferences followed suit.

"I have no knowledge of a similar type of situation, at least on this scale," Steinbrecher said on a conference call with reporters. "I'm sure conferences have dealt with various things from time to time, but to have the nationwide, in fact worldwide issue we're all dealing with right now, I don't know."

CMU, the No. 1 seed, lost to No. 9 seed Toledo, 78-71, on Wednesday. It was the Chippewas' third loss in the last four games, and would've had them waiting to see if they'd get an at-large bid into the NCAA Tournament.

CMU is 24-6 on the season.

The only local team remaining either the men's or women's MAC tournament was the Eastern Michigan women, who were to play Kent State in Friday's semifinals.

Eastern Michigan is 16-15, but won two games in the MAC tournament.

"Breaking the news to coach Fred Castro, it was heartbreaking to do that, but they understand," Eastern athletic director Scott Wetherbee said in a statement.

"This is where life is bigger than athletics and one game, and we have to keep that in mind."

The Eastern Michigan, Central Michigan and Western Michigan men all lost games before the Cleveland portion of the tournament. The Western Michigan women lost in Cleveland.

Steinbrecher's conference was the first in Division I to bar fans from attending its basketball tournament.

He said the MAC was all set to continue as of mid-morning Thursday, before a change of heart.

"It is incredibly disappointing in terms of the kids having a chance to compete further because I know this is a pinnacle event and is something they look forward to," he said. "But simply from a public health standpoint, this seems the appropriate course of action."

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984