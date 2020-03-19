Detroit — Detroit Mercy is cutting ties with women's basketball coach Bernard Scott.

The school made the announcement Thursday, following a three-year span during which the team won just nine games, including a 3-27 mark in 2019-20.

Bernard Scott was the women's basketball coach at Detroit Mercy for five seasons, and had a record of 42-109. (Photo: Max Ortiz, Detroit News)

The program's last winning season was 2016-17, when it was 18-14 and made the Horizon League final, before losing to Green Bay at Joe Louis Arena. It was the program's first trip to the league final since 2012.

"We would like to wish Coach Scott and his family all the best as they represented the University and the Titans with class and dignity for the last five years," Detroit Mercy athletic director Robert Vowels said in a statement. "These are always tough decisions to make, but at this time, I feel that we need to move in a different direction with our program."

Scott was the coach for five seasons, and had a record of 42-109. He had just completed the final year of his contract, though financial details aren't known because Detroit Mercy is private.

Academically, the team eclipsed a 3.0 grade-point average four times; on the court, it twice broke the program record for 3-pointers in a season.

Vowels' search for a replacement will be national and begin immediately, the school said.

Scott had previous coaching stops at Cleveland State, Youngstown State, Arizona, Dayton and Toledo.

"I appreciate the opportunity the administration gave me," Scott told The News. "We have a group there now that has a lot of potential to be really good. I'm wishing them all the best."

This will be the second basketball hire in three years for Vowels, who before the 2018-19 season brought aboard veteran Mike Davis following the firing of Bacari Alexander after two years.

