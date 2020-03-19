When it comes to battling the coronavirus, Michigan residents "are all on one team."

That's the message from several Michigan and Michigan State athletics figures, who teamed up for a public-service announcement that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer shared on Twitter on Thursday night.

Tom Izzo (left) and Juwan Howard are part of a collection of Michigan and Michigan State coaches who teamed up for a public service announcement regarding the fight against the coronavirus. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

The video features Michigan men's basketball coach Juwan Howard, football coach Jim Harbaugh, athletic director Warde Manuel and softball coach Carol Hutchins, and Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo, football coach Mel Tucker, athletic director Bill Beekman and women's basketball coach Suzy Merchant.

"There are keys to victory if we're going to beat it," Harbaugh said, before throwing in one of his catchphrases. "Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind."

Said Merchant: "It takes all of us to prevent the spread of the coronavirus."

Said Izzo: "We all share this responsibility. We are all on one team."

We teamed up with @UMich and @MichiganStateU to remind you that no matter who you root for, we need your help to fight the spread of #COVIDー19. When it comes to keeping Michiganders safe, we’re all on the same team. Go Green! Go Blue! pic.twitter.com/YEsdO1aqPx — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) March 19, 2020

College athletics, like so many industries across the globe, have been hit extremely hard by the coronavirus outbreak, with the NCAA canceling all winter championships, including the men's and women's basketball tournaments — costing the NCAA hundreds of millions of dollars — as well as spring-sports seasons. All in-person activities, including team practices and workouts, have been canceled, with recruiting only allowed via text, call or video conference.

Michigan's confirmed coronavirus cases jumped to 334 on Thursday, including 63 new cases in Detroit.

