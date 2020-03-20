Ann Arbor Pioneer QB Conor Easthope has committed to Western Michigan. (Photo: Allen Trieu, 247Sports)

Western Michigan has landed a three-star, dual-threat quarterback for the 2021 class.

Conor Easthope, of Ann Arbor Pioneer, announced his commitment on Twitter on Friday.

"After great consideration, I am happy to announce I have committed to play football at Western Michigan University! #LetsRide," Easthope posted.

After great consideration, I am happy to announce I have committed to play football at Western Michigan University! #LetsRide🐴 @CoachTimLester@CoachEricEvans@WMU_Footballpic.twitter.com/urDsDCnFl1 — Conor Easthope (@cteasthope) March 20, 2020

Easthope is 6-foot-2 and 186 pounds, and has been on several schools' radar as far back as middle school, said Allen Trieu of 247Sports, who also is a Detroit News contributor.

Trieu said the "intangibles" stand out most for Easthope, who is ranked three stars by his scouting service, and who is ranked the 31st best prospect in the state for the class of 2021.

Easthope also had offers from Eastern Michigan, Central Michigan, Buffalo and Bowling Green.

"Above-average size, very accurate and a good athlete," said Trieu, adding that Easthope plays basketball, too. "Above all, just a super kid in terms of intangibles. Very smart and mature."

Easthope was honorable-mention all-state by The Detroit News this past season, and on the All-West team.

As far as quarterbacks on the roster, a highly sought-after position by head coach and former WMU QB Tim Lester, there are two redshirt juniors, a redshirt sophomore and a redshirt freshman.

Easthope is the fifth player to commit to WMU's class of 2021, and first quarterback. Traverse City Central offensive tackle Carson Briggs committed Thursday.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984