Bitten significantly by the transfer bug a year ago, Oakland men's basketball again is watching a herd of players walk out the door.

Oakland has six players in the transfer portal, most notably rising junior guard Tray Maddox Jr. of Novi. The six players are the second-most for any team in the Division I portal, behind Wichita State and California Baptist, each of which has seven players transferring.

Oakland's Tray Maddox Jr. averaged 9.1 points as a sophomore. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Joining Maddox in the transfer portal for Oakland: guard CJ Gettelfinger, who will be a sophomore; forward Jackie Harris, who will be a sophomore; guard Madison Monroe, who will be a sophomore; guard Kenny Pittman Jr., who will be a junior; and guard Zach Goodline, a walk-on at Oakland who will be a sophomore.

Maddox is the only one certain to play Division I at the next level, with Gettelfinger a possibility. The others are expected to play at the Division II or III levels.

Maddox, 6-foot-5 and 200 pounds, averaged 9.1 points this past season, his best showing a 19-point effort. He scored 17 in the season finale against Cleveland State. He averaged 6.7 points as a freshman.

Gettelfinger was a prized recruit out of Tennessee when Oakland landed him, and he was thought to be a potential point-guard candidate, but it never panned out. Oakland essentially played this season without a true point guard, and still coach Greg Kampe couldn't really turn to Gettelfinger, a former finalist for Mr. Basketball in Tennessee who only once played more than 11 minutes.

Last offseason, Kampe's team lost multiple players to transfer, most notably point guard Braden Norris to Loyola-Chicago and guard Jaevin Cumberland to Cincinnati.

It led to a rough season, as the Golden Grizzlies were 14-19, and 8-10 in the Horizon League, good for sixth-place in the 10-team league during the regular season.

Kampe will return some firepower, including Detroit native Rashad Williams, a guard who played huge in the second semester, after he was eligible following his transfer from Cleveland State.

Kampe's recruiting class has netted four, and he has four scholarships to give. Two of those are expected to go to point guards, either out of high school or transfers.

Over at Detroit Mercy, sophomore forward Alonde LeGrand is in the portal.

