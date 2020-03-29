Georgetown sophomore guard Mac McClung announced Sunday that he is declaring for the NBA draft but will maintain his eligibility so he can return to college.

The 6-foot-2 McClung attracted an online following for his high-flying dunks while he was in high school in Virginia.

He averaged 15.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists this season but missed time because of a right foot injury and appeared in only 21 of Georgetown’s 32 games.

McClung’s last game was Feb. 19 against Providence, when he played only eight minutes and missed all three of his field-goal attempts.

As a freshman, he averaged 13.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and two assists.

The Hoyas finished the year with seven consecutive losses and a 15-17 record under coach Patrick Ewing.

Rutgers gets big commit

Steve Pikiell and Rutgers took another step toward becoming a major basketball threat in the Big Ten Conference, getting a commitment from highly regarded center Cliff Omoruyi.

Omoruyi confirmed his choice in a telephone call with The Associated Press, adding Auburn and Arizona State also were under consideration. Several outlets reported the news earlier in the day.

Rutgers could not comment. Omoruyi is the first New Jersey Gatorade Player of the Year to commit to Rutgers. He is probably the Scarlet Knights’ biggest in-state recruit since Mike Rosario of St. Anthony’s in 2007.

Rutgers (20-11) was on the verge of its first NCAA Tournament berth in 29 years when the season was ended by the coronavirus pandemic earlier this month.

Rutgers’ 20-win regular season was its first in 37 years, and the first 20-win season overall since 2003-04. Rutgers’ 11 conference wins was its most in 29 years while the winning record in the league also was the first in the same period. The winning season was Rutgers’ first since 2005-06 (19-14), the previous time it made a postseason tournament (NIT).

The athletic 6-foot-10 Omoruyi is considered a top-50 high school prospect. He is a dynamic rebounder and shot blocker who has work to do on the offensive end.

He would join a team that has most of its top players returning, led by Geo Baker, Ron Harper Jr. and Montez Mathis.

Texas A&M lands Marfo

The nation’s leading rebounder Kevin Marfo is headed to Texas A&M. Marfo, who averaged 13.3 rebounds to go with 10.2 points this past season as junior at Quinnipiac.

A graduate transfer, the 6-8 Marfo will be eligible immediately and should fill a hole up front. A&M loses 6-9 senior Josh Nebo, who averaged 12.5 points and 6.2 rebounds a game.

In a Twitter interview with AllFactsMedia, Marfo pointed to his budding relationship with Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams and what sees as an upswing in the basketball program. A&M finished 16-14 this season and 10-8 in the SEC.