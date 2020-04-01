The recruiting dead period has been extended in all NCAA Division I and II sports through May 31 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Division I Council Coordination Committee and Division II Administrative Committee announced the decision Wednesday and released a statement saying both committees “will continue to be guided by experts to determine whether the date needs to be extended.”

The NCAA announced it's extending the recruiting dead period until the end of May due to coronavirus. (Photo: Michael Conroy, AP)

The NCAA previously instituted a recruiting dead period on March 13, one day after the cancellation of all winter and spring sports because of the COVID-19 outbreak. The original suspension was through April 15.

The dead period means no in-person recruiting is allowed and any unofficial and official visits are prohibited. According to the NCAA’s official definition, a dead period is described as a period of time when “a college coach may not have face-to-face contact with college-bound student-athletes or their parents and may not watch student-athletes compete or visit their high schools.”

Coaches are still allowed to communicate with recruits and prospects as long as it’s not done in person. Electronic communication, such as calls, texts, emails, social media messages and FaceTime, are permissible.

The latest decision by the Division I Council Coordinator Committee essentially wipes out spring recruiting for this academic year.