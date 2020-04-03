Western Michigan’s Ali Fayad, who is from Dearborn High, is ranked the No. 10 edge defender in college football for 2020 by ESPN.

Fayad had 6.5 sacks and 15 tackles for loss among his 53 total tackles last season. He has 16.5 sacks and 32.5 tackles for loss total in three seasons with the Broncos.

Ali Fayad (Photo: WMU Athletics)

“Fayad has been making impact plays throughout his three-year career,” says Anthony Treash of Pro Football Focus. “He has gathered up eight forced fumbles in that span to go along with 97 total pressures, a top-40 figure among edge defenders since 2017. His 12.5% pressure rate ranks only 52nd among 159 qualifying edge rushers over the past three seasons, so there's certainly room for improvement in that regard, but he has the moves to climb the ranks in 2020. Fayad has never really had one of those ‘domination’ games, but he has recorded at least one pressure in every game played since 2018.”

The top three on Treash’s list are Miami’s Quincy Roche, Duke’s Chris Rumph and Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Go here for Treash’s complete list and analysis (pay site).