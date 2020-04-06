Oakland will open the men's basketball season at Ohio State in November.

Athletic director Steve Waterfield confirmed the game to The News, saying it will take place either Nov. 10 or 11, and earn the school a $95,000 payday.

CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein first reported the news.

Oakland coach Greg Kampe. (Photo: Max Ortiz, Detroit News)

This will mark the fourth time the teams have met, with Ohio State winning the previous three — 89-61 in 1998, 76-50 in 1999 and 92-63 in 2010.

It's the latest ambitious scheduling move by Oakland coach Greg Kampe, who has a history of scheduling some of the Power Five's finest.

Ohio State finished this past season ranked No. 19 in the Associated Press poll, with a 21-10 record. The Buckeyes, at one point in December, were ranked No. 1 in the country.

Oakland, without a true point guard on the roster, was 14-19 this past season, losing to Green Bay in the second round of the Horizon League tournament. The Golden Grizzlies have another six players in the transfer portal, led by rising junior guard Tray Maddox Jr. of Novi.

This marks at least two Big Ten foes for Oakland, which again will play Michigan State, likely in December, at Breslin Center in East Lansing.

This past season, Oakland played Maryland, Michigan State and Syracuse; the season before, the Golden Grizzlies played UNLV, Xavier, Georgia and Michigan State.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984