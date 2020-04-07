Two former area stars have made the Horizon League's all-decade team, and now will rely on fan voting for a chance at the championship.

Detroit Mercy's Ray McCallum Jr. and Oakland's Kay Felder are in the bracket, as the Nos. 4 and 5 seeds, respectively.

Ray McCallum Jr. (Photo: Nati Harnik, AP)

Fan voting will begin April 13, on Twitter, with @HorizonLeague showing each head-to-head matchup. Each round will take place over three days.

The winner will be announced April 24.

McCallum, who attended Detroit Country Day, played at Detroit Mercy for three seasons, from 2010-13, before he was the 36th overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings. He was a three-time All-Horizon League pick, and was the league's player of the year in 2013. He finished his collegiate career eighth in program history in scoring, and seventh in assists.

Playing for his father, Ray Sr., he led Detroit Mercy to the 2012 NCAA Tournament and 2013 NIT.

McCallum, 28, played briefly in the NBA, and spent some time with the Grand Rapids Drive of the G-League. Most recently, he was playing for the Shanghai Sharks of the Chinese Basketball Association.

Felder, 25, played at Detroit Pershing before spending three seasons at Oakland (2013-16), where, during his junior season, he was among the nation's leaders in points and assists.

He left after three seasons and was a second-round pick in 2016, the Cleveland Cavaliers acquiring his rights from the Atlanta Hawks and giving him a multi-year contract worth a guaranteed $1 million.

Felder bounced around the NBA, including a brief stint with the Detroit Pistons. He, too, most recently was playing in the Chinese Basketball Association, with the Xinjiang Flying Tigers.

In the Horizon League bracket, Butler's Gordon Hayward and Matt Howard earned the 1 and 2 seeds, respectively, and get a double-bye, the fan vote set up like the Horizon League tournament.

Also in the field: Cleveland State's Norris Cole, Green Bay's Keifer Sykes, Northern Kentucky's Drew McDonald and Lavone Holland II, Valparaiso's Alec Peters and Wright State's Grant Benzinger.

Butler and Valparaiso no longer are in the Horizon League, which has had seven selected in the NBA Draft over the last decade.

►You can check out the bracket here.

