Purdue center Matt Haarms has entered the transfer portal and intends to play his final college season at another school, coach Matt Painter announced Monday.

The slim, 7-foot-3 Haarms was one of the Big Ten’s top defenders and played a key role during the Boilermakers’ 2019 NCAA Tournament run, when he replaced injured center Isaac Haas in the starting lineup.

Purdue center Matt Haarms is entering the transfer portal and will play his final season at another school. (Photo: Michael Conroy, Associated Press)

But Haarms lost the starting job following a hip injury in December and wound up averaging 8.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2 blocks per game while shooting 52.4% from the field.

He finished fourth on Purdue’s career list for blocks with 210.

Declaring for NBA draft

Stanford freshman point guard Tyrell Terry declared for the NBA draft.

Terry could still withdraw from consideration before June 3 and return to school. That deadline could be extended because the NBA season is on hold due to the new coronavirus.

The 6-foot-1 Terry averaged 14.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game in his only season at Stanford. He had the second-highest scoring average for a freshman in school history.

... Louisville forward Jordan Nwora announced on social media that he will enter the NBA draft. Nwora was selected to The Associated Press All-America third team as a junior. His decision to turn pro was expected after limited participation in last year’s NBA combine because of a knee injury. He averaged 18 points and 7.7 rebounds per game while shooting 44% from the field. The 6-foot-7 Nwora was named to the AP’s All-ACC first team.

... Kentucky guard Tyrese Maxey will enter the NBA draft, foregoing his remaining collegiate eligibility. Maxey scored 26 points against then-No. 1 Michigan State in his collegiate debut and finished the season tied for second in scoring on the team at 14 points per game. The 6-foot-3 freshman shot nearly 43% with 33 3-pointers and also averaged 4.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists while starting 28 of 31 games.

... North Carolina State instate signee Josh Hall says he’ll go through the NBA draft process while maintaining his college eligibility.