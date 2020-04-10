Antoine Davis (Photo: Max Ortiz, Detroit News)

Detroit — Saying he has more "raging to do," Detroit Mercy star basketball Antoine Davis will return for his junior season rather than enter the NBA Draft.

Davis made the announcement on Twitter this week, shutting down speculation he might jump to to the pros.

See you next year🎈 more raging to do https://t.co/Pao2Cwqk1O — Antoine Davis🦋 (@Youngdvs13) April 7, 2020

Davis, the son of Detroit Mercy head coach Mike Davis, has scored 1,513 points in his two seasons, already good for 13th in program history. He's chasing program leader Rashad Phillips' 2,319 points, and could legitimately get there in 2020-21 with another monster season.

"My alma mater's Antoine Davis is the greatest scorer in school history," Phillips recently said on Twitter. "He's a greater scorer than I was. Yes I said it."

Davis' 233 made 3-pointers are tied for third in school history, as he chases Phillips' leading 348.

Davis is a two-time first-team All-Horizon League member, and was the freshman of the year in 2018-19, after he followed his dad to Detroit, rather than attend his initial choice, Houston.

He's been a boon for Detroit Mercy, though a lack of options around him have left the team among the bottom tier in the Horizon League. The Titans were 8-23 this past season and had to sit out the Horizon League tournament because of an NCAA ban following substandard academic reports, all of which predated everybody on the roster, and everybody on the coaching staff. The previous season, Davis' first after taking over for fired Bacari Alexander, Detroit Mercy was 11-20.

Davis, a 6-foot-1, 170-pound guard, has averaged 3.88 made 3-pointers a game, which ranks fifth all-time in NCAA history. As a freshman, he broke Steph Curry's freshman record of made 3's, with 132; that season, Davis' 26.1 points per game were third in the country.

This past season, he averaged 24.3 points, fourth in the nation, and in a tweet seemed to question why he wasn't Horizon League player of the year. That went to Loudon Love of Wright State.

In more state college basketball news, Brandon Johnson, Western Michigan's second-leading scorer this past season at 15.4 points while also averaging nearly a block a game, has found a new home, announcing he is transferring to Minnesota. The 6-foot-8, 220-pound forward, who will be a redshirt senior, decided to transfer after coach Steve Hawkins was let go, replaced by longtime assistant Clayton Bates.

Also transferring from Western is the leading scorer, 6-1, 190-pound guard Michael Flowers of Southfield A&T. Flowers, who averaged 17 points, will be a senior.

Over at Oakland, where a whopping six players are in the transfer portal, rising junior guard Tray Maddox Jr. of Novi told The News he is weighing options, but has "quite a few schools in mind."

