Oakland has been searching for a point guard for nearly a year.

On Friday, the Golden Grizzlies finally found one.

Jalen Moore, a third-team junior-college All-American, announced on Instagram Friday night that he was committing to Oakland, turning down numerous offers, including multiple ones from Conference USA.

Jalen Moore has committed to Oakland. (Photo: Instagram)

Moore becomes Oakland's first-ever JUCO All-American transfer.

"This has by far been (the) hardest decision of my life," Moore wrote. "My hard work is meeting opportunity and I'm gonna take full advantage of it!"

Moore comes to Oakland from Olney Central College in Illinois, where he averaged 19.3 points on 47.4-percent shooting, plus 7.9 assists. He had 36 and 29 points in the last two games of the season, respectively, leading Olney Central to a 24-7 record.

A native of Cloverdale, Ind., Moore is a smaller guard, at 5-foot-10 and 160 pounds, not unlike the specs for Kay Felder, one of the best players in Oakland history. His size kept many of the Power Five schools away while Moore was looking for his next school.

He will have two years of eligibility remaining at Oakland.

Coach Greg Kampe is losing guard Tray Maddox Jr. to the transfer portal, where six members of the 2019-20 Golden Grizzlies roster have resided lately. Among them is CJ Gettelfinger, whom Kampe recruited hoping he would one-day become the starting point guard, but a wrist injury set him back from the start and he never gained the coach's confidence.

Late last offseason, Oakland lost point guard Braden Norris to transfer to Loyola-Chicago, and never was able to find his replacement this past season, as the Golden Grizzlies went 14-19 and lost in the second round of the Horizon League tournament.

Moore will team in the backcourt with guard Rashad Williams, the Detroit native who transferred from Cleveland State and gave Oakland a big spark after he became eligible in the second semester.

Moore's top five included Florida International, South Florida, Purdue-Fort Wayne and Appalachian State.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984