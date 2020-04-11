Iowa City, Iowa — Iowa All-America center Luka Garza announced he’ll enter the NBA draft process without an agent so he can maintain his college eligibility.

“This year was one I could never have imagined,” Garza said Friday. “None of the awards or accolades could have happened without the University of Iowa, my coaches, and my teammates. Choosing Coach (Fran) McCaffery and Iowa was the best decision I have ever made.

Iowa center Luka Garza plans to test the NBA draft waters. (Photo: Charlie Neibergall, AP)

“The NBA has been my dream since I started playing basketball as a kid and I’m going to do everything I can to pursue that. If it ends up not being the right time to make the move to the NBA, I’m excited about the potential of what my senior season as a Hawkeye could have in store.”

Garza was runner-up to Dayton’s Obi Toppin for Associated Press national player of the year after averaging 26.2 points in Big Ten games, making him the first player to average at least 26 in conference play since Purdue’s Glenn Robinson in 1994.

Garza scored a school-record 740 points this season, breaking the program’s 50-year old record. He scored 20 or more in a school-record 16 straight Big Ten games, the longest streak by any player since Ohio State’s Dennis Hopson (16) in 1987.

“Luka was one of the top players in the country last season and going through the NBA draft process is something that he should absolutely do,” McCaffery said. “We fully support Luka in the pursuit of his professional goals. This process is extremely valuable in gathering information from NBA personnel. My staff and I look forward to supporting Luka throughout the process.”

Players can enter the draft and maintain college eligibility if they don’t sign with an agent and withdrawal from the draft by May 29. The draft is scheduled for June 25.

More draft entries

Duke freshman Vernon Carey Jr. is entering the NBA draft. The 6-foot-10, 270-pound Carey announced his decision following a season in which he was the Associated Press player of the year and newcomer of the year for the Atlantic Coast Conference. He was also a second-team AP All-American while being named national freshman of the year by the National Association of Basketball Coaches and the U.S. Basketball Writers Association.

Carey had been considered a likely one-and-done prospect and projected first-round pick. He averaged team highs of 17.8 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks while shooting 57.7% as a physical inside presence.

... Creighton guard Ty-Shon Alexander declared for the NBA draft with the option to return to school for his final season of eligibility. He was named to the All-Big East first team after leading Creighton with 16.9 points per game.

... Arizona freshman Josh Green declared for the NBA draft, joining Nico Mannion and Zeke Nnaji in leaving early. He averaged 12 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists during his lone season with the Wildcats. He’s projected to be a first-round pick.

Kentucky reloads

Creighton graduate transfer Davion Mintz, who started all but one game over his final two seasons with the Bluejays before sitting out the entire 2019-20 campaign while battling an ankle injury, is joining Kentucky.

Mintz, a 6-foot-3, 185-pound senior from Charlotte, N.C., is capable of playing both guard positions, filling a major need for a Kentucky team that has already lost Tyrese Maxey and Ashton Hagans to the NBA Draft – with Immanuel Quickley expected to follow – and Johnny Juzang to the transfer portal.

Mintz is a career 35.0% 3-point shooter with a 1.77 assist-to-turnover ratio and started 79 of 97 games in his three seasons with the Bluejays.