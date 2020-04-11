When Shane Burcar took over as interim coach of the Northern Arizona men’s basketball program last summer, his athletic director told him to coach like he had a five-year contract.

Success seemed improbable for the Hancock native, as has his fish-out-of-water tale from the Upper Peninsula’s Keweenaw Peninsula to the deserts of the southwest.

Shane Burcar (Photo: Maria Saldivar, NAU Athletics")

But now that he has that five-year contract in hand, Burcar said last week that an up-and-down season never felt so good.

“I’ve never been so happy to be 16-14,” Burcar said. “But you know how it is when you follow sports, it takes a little bit to build something.”

The building will continue in Flagstaff where Burcar used some teachings from the Yooper Yoda of coaches for a successful interim season, winning more games than NAU’s previous two seasons combined.

The turnaround earned Burcar a permanent Division I coaching job at the Big Sky Conference school with hopes of soon getting the Lumberjacks back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2000.

“To get to 16-14, I would say 0.0 people believed that we would keep the job — maybe 1% of the people outside of the building at NAU,” Burcar said. “To get the interim (tag) pulled off to get the contract, it was a heck of an accomplishment for our whole staff and our players.”

Keweenaw kid

Burcar grew up in Chassell, down the Keweenaw Waterway from Hancock and Houghton at the south edge of Portage Lake.

As a kid, he played all sports and attended Michigan Tech games. A travel hockey player, Burcar chose to concentrate on basketball in high school when he moved to Hancock, also playing football in the fall and golf in the spring — insisting last week his "claim to fame" still is winning the team Class C-D Upper Peninsula golf championship in 1991.

Northern Arizona men's basketball coach Shane Burcar and wife Julie with their children (from left) Brisson, Bennett, Brooklyn and Bella. (Photo: Courtesy of Shane Burcar)

After high school, Burcar attended Gogebic Community College in Ironwood, also working for his dad’s construction company, making a comfortable income.

However, when his friends started graduating from Michigan Tech, Northern Michigan and Grand Valley State into the professional world, he realized a change was needed.

“I’m like, ‘Hold on, what the hell am I doing here?’ looking at construction for the rest of my life,” Burcar said. “It was nothing bad, I had a good job. But it was just not something that I wanted to do. I thought I had more to offer, and I always wanted to coach.”

Burcar had a chance to coach basketball in Hancock, but he knew this player’s brother and that player’s brother and thought it wasn’t the right circumstance.

Meanwhile, Burcar’s sister already had made the move to Arizona, so there was a built-in connection to trade Michigan’s pines and pasties for Arizona’s cacti and chimichangas.

Desert dash

A 25-year-old in the summer of 1998, Burcar threw his "Bob Seger Greatest Hits" cassette in and rolled away west in his Chevy S-10 with no air conditioning. He soon landed an entry-level job with the Arizona Cardinals, using a connection there to get into basketball coaching under a local legend in Tom Bennett at Gilbert High School.

He toggled between junior colleges and high schools, most known in the Phoenix Valley for a very successful run as head coach at Mesa High School. He won 277 games and a state championship at Arizona’s top level in 12 years there, in addition to meeting his Iowan wife, Julie, there.

In 2018, NAU coach Jack Murphy lured him back to college as an assistant in Flagstaff.

By comparison, Flagstaff’s climate is much cooler than Mesa — cue the laughter from the folks in the U.P. In truth, Burcar was going from 115-degree summers to a more temperate climate.

“In Flagstaff, it brings me back home in a way. It’s kind of in between Mesa and the U.P. from the standpoint of, winters are mild, the falls are beautiful,” Burcar said. “The best part about Michigan, to me, is the falls, the beautiful, crisp air, football weather. You don’t get that in Mesa. Flagstaff is like a mild home for me, with the weather and the four seasons.”

Meanwhile, the FBI was turning up the heat on Sean Miller’s staff at Arizona, opening up a spot on staff for Murphy to return to his alma mater.

Last summer, NAU looked to Burcar to steer the ship for a season on an interim basis.

With some guidance from maybe the most famous Yooper of all, Burcar had bigger ideas.

Keeping U.P. roots

Mostly a Detroit sports fan growing up, Burcar listened to Ernie Harwell, George Blaha and Bruce Martyn on WCCY-AM 1400 in Houghton, occasionally going to a friend’s house to watch games on PASS, then a premium pay cable network.

But like many Yoopers, Burcar is a die-hard Green Bay Packers fan. Burcar was at the Lambeau Field debut of one of his former Mesa High players, as then-rookie linebacker Kyler Fackrell downed Matthew Stafford for his first career NFL sack in a 2016 win against the Lions.

“It was kind of like full circle for some things,” Burcar said.

Burcar keeps the circle complete, nudging his four kids — Bella, 12; Brisson, 9; and 5-year-old twins Brooklyn and Bennett — toward Detroit sports fandom, with the youngsters obliging despite rough waters of late.

Bennett and Brisson Burcar watch Game 1 of the 1984 World Series between the Detroit Tigers and San Diego Padres on MLB Network on last week in Arizona. (Photo: Courtesy of Shane Burcar)

He also made sure his players experienced Michigan summers, taking his Mesa High teams to East Lansing for annual Michigan State University team camps, thanks to fundraising and generous parents in the booster club.

There, Burcar started gaining a rapport with Tom Izzo, soaking up knowledge during coaches socials in Izzo’s basement over a catered meal and Spartans game film.

When Burcar returned to East Lansing last fall with the NAU interim tag, Izzo gave his fellow Western U.P. native full access to MSU offseason prep and Detroit Pistons practices, as Dwane Casey’s team was in town for training camp.

Iron Mountain's Izzo told Burcar to come by his office after a summer day of prep.

“He shut the door in his office in his meeting room. Just me and him for an hour-and-a-half,” Burcar said. “He’s telling me, 'These are just suggestions: These are things I would do over the years.' I thought, ‘Are you kidding me? I’m taking this to the bank.’

“I’m 47 years old, but I’m not too old to say he’s an inspiration to me. I would say he’s an inspiration to long shots making it in this industry. Anyone you talk to in this industry knows that he’s the best of the best with giving his time.

"He’s real, man.”

Big Sky, no limit

Burcar knew he had some talent coming back, but notes that might not be a great thing after 15 wins over the previous two seasons.

With Burcar aboard, no players transferred and there was a air of confidence headed into the winter.

“We did have high expectations but I don’t know if that was more verbalized versus true confidence,” Burcar said.

The Lumberjacks were picked to finish eighth in the preseason conference polls, but finished tied for fifth.

The season included the first five-game NAU win streak since the start of last decade, the best non-conference record (6-3) in nine years, and victories over Big Sky perennial powers Montana and Weber State for the first time since 2014 and 2015, respectively.

The year ended with a loss in the conference tournament opener to Idaho Stat, but NAU’s 16-14 mark and 10-10 conference finish were its best finishes in five seasons.

Burcar believes even better days are ahead, including hopes to return to Michigan this summer for his annual trip home, so his kids can see their grandparents and be around more folks who talk like their dad.

“I’m proud of that U.P. accent,” Burcar said. “I tell people here about the snow, they can’t believe that we have over 300 inches of snow up there.

“The one thing I would say about it all: I always talk to our players about being dreamers. Hell, I’m a Yooper and now I’m the head coach at Northern Arizona.

“No one could even dream that.”

Matt Schoch is a freelance writer.