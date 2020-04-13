Kansas guard Devon Dotson is entering the NBA Draft after leading the Big 12 Conference in scoring his sophomore season.

“In basketball, this has always been my ultimate dream and my time at KU has prepared me,” Dotson said Monday in a news release.

Kansas guard Devon Dotson is entering the NBA draft after leading the Big 12 Conference in scoring his sophomore season. (Photo: Orlin Wagner, Associated Press)

Dotson participated in the NBA combine last summer before returning to school. He said this time he intends to sign with an agent and remain in the draft.

Dotson, a 6-foot-2 guard, averaged 18.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4 assists and 2.1 steals while helping Kansas go 28-3 and win its final 16 games. He earned second-team honors on the Associated Press All-America team.

Kansas owned the No. 1 ranking when the season was halted March 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Jayhawks were likely to receive the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.

“This decision came about from what Devon’s goals were last year and what he was told by NBA personnel on what he needed to improve on,” Kansas coach Bill Self said. “And then he goes out and has an All-American year. I believe this was going to be a decision he made regardless of NBA feedback, but the NBA feedback he has received has been positive, and I concur with him that this is the right time to pursue a professional career.”

Kentucky star heads to NBA

Kentucky guard Immanuel Quickley will enter the NBA draft and sign with an agent, leaving school after a breakout season in which he was an honorable mention All-America selection by The Associated Press.

Southeastern Conference coaches voted Quickly, a 6-foot-3 sophomore, Player of the Year after he wasn’t picked for any preseason all-conference teams. Quickley averaged a team-high 16.1 points per game last season with double-figure efforts in his final 20 contests. The AP’s first-team All-SEC selection also had 4.2 rebounds per game while leading the Wildcats to the league’s regular-season title.

Quickly, a Havre de Grace, Maryland, native, said in a release Monday he was “saddened” Kentucky wasn’t able to compete for a national championship because of “circumstances beyond our control.” Quickley added that he decided to turn pro after praying and talking with his family.

Kentucky coach John Calipari had touted Quickley’s improvement and potential since last fall and said in the release, “There’s no question in my mind that his growth in the NBA will be on the same path that it was here, which is steep.”

Quickley is the third Kentucky underclassman to turn pro. Sophomore Ashton Hagans and freshman Tyrese Maxey announced last week they will enter the draft.

Bulls moves

The Bulls fired general manager Gar Forman, while officially hiring Nuggets GM Arturas Karnisovas as their executive vice president of basketball operations and moving John Paxson into an advisory role.

The Bulls handed the keys to the 48-year-old Karnisovas last week, hoping he can spark a struggling franchise.

Paxson is moving into a background role after nearly two decades as the top basketball decision-maker.

He took over as general manager for Jerry Krause in 2003 and was promoted to vice president of basketball operations in May 2009 with Forman — who joined the Bulls as a scout in 1998 — becoming GM.