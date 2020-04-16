Detroit Mercy coach Mike Davis wanted Kentucky at Calihan Hall, and was wildly optimistic about the prospects, too — pegging the game at "99.9 percent."

Now, it appears they will play, just not in Detroit.

According to a report from The D1 Docket, which is consistently in the loop when it comes to nonconference college basketball scheduling, Detroit Mercy and Kentucky will play at Rupp Arena in Lexington in 2020, as part of a tournament. Richmond also will play Kentucky as part of the tournament, according to the report.

The Detroit Mercy-Kentucky game would mark a homecoming for Titans guard Brad Calipari, whose father is Kentucky coach John Calipari. Brad Calipari transferred from Kentucky to Detroit Mercy ahead of last season, when he averaged 6.1 points and 1.1 rebounds.

"That'd be cool to play against them," Brad Calipari said last season, when the prospect of the possible meeting first emerged.

Detroit Mercy couldn't confirm the game when reached by The Detroit News on Thursday. No game contracts are available from the school, which is private and thus not subject to state Freedom of Information Act laws.

Kentucky also will play Michigan next season, with the game in London scheduled for Dec. 6.

Kentucky, at 25-6, finished eighth in the final Associated Press poll this past season, which was cut short before the NCAA Tournament could be played because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Detroit Mercy was 8-23 in Mike Davis' second season as head coach. The Titans didn't compete in the Horizon League tournament because of an NCAA postseason ban regarding academic reports, which predated the tenure of Davis and any coach and player currently on the Titans' roster.

The Kentucky game would be the latest marquee addition to the Titans' schedule, which this past season included road games at N.C. State, Clemson, Notre Dame and Gonzaga. The year before, Davis' first, the Titans traveled to Butler, Cal and Xavier.

