Appropriately calling it a "business decision," Ann Arbor Pioneer dual-threat quarterback Conor Easthope announced Saturday that he has committed to playing at Harvard.

Easthope committed to Western Michigan last month, before backing away from that choice last week.

"I will be chasing my dream of playing college football at Harvard University," Easthope wrote on Twitter.

Before he committed to Western Michigan in March, Easthope had offers from another Ivy League school, Columbia, as well as Eastern Michigan, Central Michigan, Buffalo, Bowling Green and Toledo, among others.

He is 6-foot-2 and 186 pounds, and is ranked three stars by 247Sports. Among the state's class of 2021 prospects, Easthope is ranked the 31st-best.

The quarterback position was getting a bit crowded at Western, where coach Tim Lester already had two redshirt juniors, a redshirt sophomore and a redshirt freshman on the roster before Easthope's commitment.

Business Decison. C O M M I T T E D #GoCrimson♦️ #CrimXXI♦️ pic.twitter.com/vA5mVuewVB — Conor Easthope (@cteasthope) April 18, 2020

Easthope was honorable-mention all-state by The Detroit News this past season, and on the All-West team. Scouting expert Allen Trieu of 247Sports, and also a Detroit News contributor, said Easthope stands out because of his size, accuracy and intangibles.

"Very smart and mature," Trieu said.

Easthope also plays basketball at Pioneer.

