LSU’s Joe Burrow was the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, and the clear favorite for 2021 is another quarterback, Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence.
Lawrence’s odds to be the top pick are 1-3, far better than Ohio State QB Justin Fields, who is at 3-1, and Oregon OT Penei Sewell (4-1), according to SportsBettingDime.com.
At this time last year, though, Burrow’s odds to be the No. 1 pick were 100-1.
Oddsmakers at SportsBettingDime.com think Clemson’s Travis Etienne will be the first running back off the board. Etienne’s odds are 4-5, followed by Alabama’s Najee Harris at 3-2.
Other favorites:
►First receiver drafted: LSU’s Ja’Marr Chase (even)
►First offensive lineman drafted: Sewell (1-4)
►First defensive player drafted: Penn State DE Micah Parsons (3-1)
FIRST PLAYER DRAFTED
Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson: 1-3
Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State: 3-1
Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon: 4-1
D’Eriq King, QB, Miami: 16-1
Micah Parsons, DE, Penn State: 25-1
Jamie Newman QB, Georgia: 33-1
Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama: 33-1
Gregory Rousseau, DE, Miami: 33-1
Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU: 50-1
FIRST QB DRAFTED
Trevor Lawrence, Clemson: 1-4
Justin Fields, Ohio State: 7-2
D’Eriq King, Miami: 10-1
Jamie Newman, Georgia: 12-1
Sam Ehlinger, Texas: 18-1
Kellen Mond, Texas A&M: 20-1
Brock Purdy, Iowa State: 20-1
K.J. Costello, Mississippi State: 33-1
Kyle Trask, Florida: 33-1
FIRST RB DRAFTED
Travis Etienne, Clemson: 4-5
Najee Harris, Alabama: 3-2
Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State: 3-1
Kylin Hill, Mississippi State: 9-2
FIRST WR DRAFTED
Ja’Marr Chase, LSU: Even
DeVonta Smith, Alabama: 4-1
Jaylen Waddle, Alabama: 4-1
Rashod Bateman, Minnesota: 7-1
Tylan Wallace, Oklahoma State: 7-1
Rondale Moore, Purdue: 8-1
Justyn Ross, Clemson: 12-1
Amon-Ra St. Brown, USC: 20-1
FIRST OL DRAFTED
Penei Sewell, Oregon: 1-4
Alex Leatherwood, Alabama: 4-1
Walker Little, Stanford: 7-1
Sam Cosmi, Texas: 12-1
Jaylen Mayfield, Michigan: 14-1
FIRST DEFENSIVE PLAYER DRAFTED
Micah Parsons, DE, Penn State: 3-1
Gregory Rousseau, DE, Miami: 7-2
Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama: 9-2
Richard Lecounte, S, Georgia: 5-1
