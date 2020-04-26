LSU’s Joe Burrow was the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, and the clear favorite for 2021 is another quarterback, Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence.

Lawrence’s odds to be the top pick are 1-3, far better than Ohio State QB Justin Fields, who is at 3-1, and Oregon OT Penei Sewell (4-1), according to SportsBettingDime.com.

At this time last year, though, Burrow’s odds to be the No. 1 pick were 100-1.

Oddsmakers at SportsBettingDime.com think Clemson’s Travis Etienne will be the first running back off the board. Etienne’s odds are 4-5, followed by Alabama’s Najee Harris at 3-2.

Other favorites:

►First receiver drafted: LSU’s Ja’Marr Chase (even)

►First offensive lineman drafted: Sewell (1-4)

►First defensive player drafted: Penn State DE Micah Parsons (3-1)

FIRST PLAYER DRAFTED

Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson: 1-3

Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State: 3-1

Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon: 4-1

D’Eriq King, QB, Miami: 16-1

Micah Parsons, DE, Penn State: 25-1

Jamie Newman QB, Georgia: 33-1

Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama: 33-1

Gregory Rousseau, DE, Miami: 33-1

Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU: 50-1

FIRST QB DRAFTED

Trevor Lawrence, Clemson: 1-4

Justin Fields, Ohio State: 7-2

D’Eriq King, Miami: 10-1

Jamie Newman, Georgia: 12-1

Sam Ehlinger, Texas: 18-1

Kellen Mond, Texas A&M: 20-1

Brock Purdy, Iowa State: 20-1

K.J. Costello, Mississippi State: 33-1

Kyle Trask, Florida: 33-1

FIRST RB DRAFTED

Travis Etienne, Clemson: 4-5

Najee Harris, Alabama: 3-2

Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State: 3-1

Kylin Hill, Mississippi State: 9-2

FIRST WR DRAFTED

Ja’Marr Chase, LSU: Even

DeVonta Smith, Alabama: 4-1

Jaylen Waddle, Alabama: 4-1

Rashod Bateman, Minnesota: 7-1

Tylan Wallace, Oklahoma State: 7-1

Rondale Moore, Purdue: 8-1

Justyn Ross, Clemson: 12-1

Amon-Ra St. Brown, USC: 20-1

FIRST OL DRAFTED

Penei Sewell, Oregon: 1-4

Alex Leatherwood, Alabama: 4-1

Walker Little, Stanford: 7-1

Sam Cosmi, Texas: 12-1

Jaylen Mayfield, Michigan: 14-1

FIRST DEFENSIVE PLAYER DRAFTED

Micah Parsons, DE, Penn State: 3-1

Gregory Rousseau, DE, Miami: 7-2

Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama: 9-2

Richard Lecounte, S, Georgia: 5-1