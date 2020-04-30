Detroit — The fate of football season, college and pros, remains up in the air.

But on Thursday, Ford Field lost its first football event of the year, with news the Mid-American Conference media kickoff will be shifting to a virtual event for 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The media days will be a two-day online event, sometime this summer, the conference announced Thursday.

The Mid-American Conference has moved its media days to a virtual platform for 2020. (Photo: Gregory Shamus, Getty Images)

“A virtual media preview will provide the opportunity for increased exposure for our coaches, student-athletes, member institutions and the conference as a whole,” MAC commissioner Jon Steinbrecher said in statement. “This will allow the membership to not only connect with the media but students, fans and alumni from all over. The MAC will continue to look for innovative ways to expand its reach.”

MAC football media days have taken place annually at Ford Field for more than a decade, with the lone exception being 2017, when they were held at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

The virtual media days, likely to take place in July, will begin with Steinbrecher's "State of the Conference" address, followed by question-and-answer sessions with the 12 schools' players and coaches, including those from Eastern Michigan, Western Michigan and Central Michigan.

Since 2004, Ford Field has been the site for the MAC title game,

