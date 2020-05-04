Detroit Mercy's date with Kentucky is officially on the docket.

The Titans and Wildcats will clash Nov. 13 at Kentucky's Rupp Arena, as part of the four-team Bluegrass Showcase. Richmond and Hartford are also part of event, which is Nov. 13-23.

Head coach Mike Davis and Detroit Mercy will take on Kentucky on Nov. 13 at Rupp Arena. (Photo: Max Ortiz, Detroit News)

Detroit Mercy will play at Richmond on Nov. 15, and play at Hartford on Nov. 21. Times are still to be determined.

The Detroit Mercy-Kentucky matchup was reported last month by The D1 Docket. It will be a homecoming of sorts for Detroit Mercy's Brad Calipari, the son of Kentucky head coach John Calipari who transferred from the Wildcats program.

The younger Calipari averaged 6.1 points and 1.1 rebounds last season for the Titans, who went 8-23 last season — Mike Davis' second as head coach.

Kentucky was 25-6 last season en route to a Southeastern Conference regular-season title. Richmond was 24-7 last season, and Hartford was 18-15.

Bluegrass Showcase schedule

► Nov. 13: Detroit Mercy at Kentucky

► Nov. 13: Hartford at Richmond

► Nov. 15: Detroit Mercy at Richmond

► Nov. 17: Hartford at Kentucky

► Nov. 21: Detroit Mercy at Hartford

► Nov. 23: Richmond at Kentucky