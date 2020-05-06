The same day it reportedly landed a couple of transfers, Detroit Mercy saw another player head out the door.

Harrison Curry, a 6-foot-7, 230-pound forward who sat out last season, announced he was transferring to Siena. He will be a graduate transfer.

Former Detroit forward Harrison Curry (24) is transferring to Siena. (Photo: Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News)

“I've talked to many coaches, many schools, but it's very hard picking a school when you want the fit on the court but also academically,” Curry told the Albany Times-Union. “Siena, I liked the coaching staff, the vision they had for me, the team and just how they're successful over there. Great program to be a part of.”

Curry started his career at Louisiana Tech but appeared in only one game before injuring his knee. He transferred to Detroit and in 2018-19, he averaged 7.8 points and 4.6 rebounds in 19 games.

According to Jeff Goodman of The Stadium, Detroit on Tuesday secured the transfers of forward Bul Kuol from Cal Baptist and forward Noah Waterman of Niagara. The 6-7 Kuol averaged 5.6 points and 3.1 rebounds for Cal Baptist while the 6-11 Waterman averaged 6.1 points a game at Niagara.

Last month, Mike Davis’ team got some good news when Antoine Davis, the son of the coach, announced he would be back for his junior season. Antoine Davis has scored 1,513 points in his two seasons, already good for 13th in program history. He averaged 24.3 points a game last season, fourth-best in the nation.

