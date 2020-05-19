Central Michigan is the first Division I school in the state to cut an athletic program as a result of the COVID-19 crisis, announcing Tuesday the elimination of men's indoor and outdoor track and field.

Athletic director Michael Alford seemed to foreshadow such a move earlier this spring, when he left open the possibility in an interview with The Detroit News.

The move affects 36 student-athletes, some of whom also run cross country, a program that remains.

CMU has cut the men's track program. (Photo: Central Michigan athletics)

“We did not make this decision lightly, but we are facing a new financial reality due to enrollment challenges and now COVID-19,” Alford said in a statement. “Hundreds of students have participated in this longstanding, successful program at Central Michigan, and we know this will impact them — and supporters of this program — greatly.”

The decision to cut the program is effective immediately. Scholarships will be granted for the duration of a student's college career, if they stay at CMU, and that includes incoming freshmen. Students who wish to transfer can do so without penalty. Two assistant-coaching positions also were eliminated.

Alford didn't immediately return a message from The News

Colleges across the country have been scrambling to get their books in order amid the COVID-19 crisis, which has shut down sports for weeks and left athletic departments bracing for massive cuts. The cancellation of the NCAA Tournament cost mid-major schools like Central six-figure paydays.

Earlier this month, Central Michigan announced that Alford was taking an 8% pay cut, and the school's three highest-paid coaches — Jim McElwain (football), Keno Davis (men's basketball) and Heather Oesterle (women's basketball) — would see 6% pay cuts.

The men's indoor and outdoor track and field programs had an annual budget of $629,798. Jenny Swieton oversaw the programs, and will remain on the job as head of women's track and field and men's and women's cross country.

The decision leaves Central Michigan with 16 sports programs, the NCAA minimum. Early in the COVID-19 crisis, five mid-major conferences, including the Mid-American Conference, sent the NCAA a memo asking for a temporary waiver for sports minimums, but the NCAA denied it.

“My heart goes out to these student-athletes; I know this is incredibly difficult for them,” Alford said. “We hope they continue their academic journeys at Central Michigan, but also wish them the best if they’re able to continue athletic pursuits elsewhere."

The last Division I school in Michigan to eliminate teams was Eastern in March 2018, axing men's swimming and diving and wrestling, and women's tennis and softball. A lengthy court case forced Eastern to reinstate women's tennis, and it is in the process of adding women's lacrosse to substitute for softball.

