Patrick Ewing has coronavirus.

The former Knicks great, who has been the head coach of the Georgetown men’s basketball team since 2017, announced his diagnosis on Friday.

“I want to share that I have tested positive for COVID-19,” Ewing wrote in a statement released by Georgetown Athletics and posted to the Hall of Famer’s Twitter page. “I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones.

“Now more than ever, I want to thank healthcare workers and everyone on the front lines. I’ll be fine and we will all get through this.”

Ewing is one of many in the sports world to have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, but is the only person on the Georgetown team to contract the virus, according to the university.

Ewing is isolated at a local hospital in the DMV area.

