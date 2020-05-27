The NCAA announced on Wednesday night the recruiting dead period has been extended in all Division I sports through July 31.

It’s the second time this month the NCAA has extended the dead period, which was set to expire at the end of May before being pushed back to June 30 two weeks ago.

The NCAA announced it's extending the recruiting dead period until the end of July due to coronavirus. (Photo: Darron Cummings, AP)

“The extension maintains consistent recruiting rules for all sports and allows coaches to focus on the student-athletes who may be returning to campus,” Council chair M. Grace Calhoun said in a statement.

The dead period means no in-person recruiting is allowed and any unofficial and official visits are prohibited. Coaches will not be permitted to have face-to-face contact with recruits or scout them in person.

While coaches are still allowed to communicate electronically with recruits and prospects, Wednesday’s announcement is another obstacle for college football and basketball with the spring evaluation period already being wiped out.

The Division I Council Coordination Committee will review the dead period “in late June or early July” and it could be extended longer, if needed.

The NCAA instituted a recruiting dead period on March 13, one day after the cancellation of all winter and spring sports because of the COVID-19 outbreak. The original suspension was through April 15.

The committee also announced strength and conditioning coaches will be able to “virtually observe voluntary physical workouts for health and safety purposes” at the request of student-athletes starting on Monday. However, the coaches will not be allowed to direct or conduct the workouts.