Eastern Michigan head football coach Chris Creighton was like a kid on Christmas morning when learning the news Monday that Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer would lift the state’s restrictions on sports practices.

“Athletic teams can come back and practice; it’s just really, really good news so I’m excited about that,” said Creighton, who will be starting his seventh year leading the Eagles’ program.

Chris Creighton (Photo: Paul Sancya, AP)

“We’ve been planning for the return, but you’re making plans without knowing actual dates and without knowing the actual limitations and restrictions. We’re just going to have to put it together sooner than we anticipated, but that’s good news.

“It’s a little more complicated than just, ‘Hey, we got the green light, let’s go.’ You’re talking about testing guys, how many guys can be out on the field, sanitation and social distancing. They’ll be a lot of work to do. I haven’t been to my office in more than 70 days now.”

The Eagles had one spring practice before things were halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, practicing on Tuesday, March 10, then held their film day on March 11, followed by their Pro Day on March 12. EMU was set to take the field for the second spring practice on March 12 when that came to an end after the MAC basketball tournament was canceled.

“We’ve really been working hard, just from home,” Creighton said. “We’ve been working with our guys, having team meetings, position meetings, having them through Google Meet and Zoom. Our players have been working hard, had to get creative with their workouts, but they’ve been working their butts off knowing/hoping this day would come and then being ready when it did finally come.

More: Non-revenue sports fret over college athlete compensation

“I’ve told our guys that I just believe our culture gives us the chance to be in the tops in the country in what we’ve been doing during this time, and what I mean by that is we don’t have guys who are saying ‘Oh good, no one is going to make me lift,’ or, ‘I’m not going to run today because I don’t feel like it.’ We have guys that I just know are just attacking this. It has nothing to do with talent; it has everything to do with your will and your commitment and your love for your brothers.

“I’ll put our guys up against anybody in terms of how they’ve handled this stay at home time, so when we do get back and we’re all together again I’ll be deeply disappointed if were not able to really pick up and start getting into the physical part of it. I don’t think we’re going to have to get people in shape. I think guys will be ready to practice and learn.”

The Eagles – who finished 6-7 last season (3-5 MAC), including a 34-30 Quick Lane Bowl loss to Pittsburgh – will open their season Sept. 5 at Kentucky, then play host to Coastal Carolina Sept. 12.

“We’ve had one day of spring practice and it’s almost been three months since then,” Creighton said. “Coastal Carolina had 15 spring practices. But no one cares (if Eastern Michigan has only had one day of spring ball). Kentucky had eight or nine. It’s a big deal, spring ball matters, but it is what it is and we’re happy to be back.”

EMU plans to have both in-person and online classes in the fall.

“The bottom line is that we all want to play football in the fall,” Creighton said.

Creighton said recruiting has been challenging since recruits can’t take official visits until September.

“We haven’t had a chance to meet many of the out of state guys since there’s been no spring recruiting and July just got shot down just a few days ago, which was a huge bummer,” Creighton said. “I really thought that July was going to open up and if the calendar stays the same, and August is dead as well, no visits will happen until September, so that’s going to force us to change a little bit.

“We’ve been doing these virtual visits on Zoom and they’ve been phenomenal but you’re still not shaking hands. You’re just looking on the computer screen.”