Western Michigan has won the Mid-American Conference Institutional Academic Achievement Award for the 2019-20 academic year.
While all 12 MAC athletic programs earned a collective average 3.00 GPA or higher for 2019-20, Western led the way at 3.317, for 367 athletes in 16 sports. Toledo was second at 3.301 and Kent State was third at 3.267.
The award was first presented in 1994-95 and this is the second time WMU has been honored.
“Our student-athletes have continued to perform as champions,” said WMU athletic director Kathy Beauregard. “I am so proud of all our Broncos. I am not at all surprised by their classroom efforts. This award speaks to the total team effort of Western Michigan Athletics. I also want to thank all our academic support services, as well as all our parents, coaches and support members who were so consistent and dedicated to helping our student-athletes during this year.”
MAC Academic Achievement Award
2019-20: Western Michigan
2018-19: Toledo
2017-18: Toledo
2016-17: Western Michigan
2015-16: Toledo
2014-15: Toledo
2013-14: Miami
2012-13: Toledo
2011-12: Toledo
2010-11: Akron
2009-10: Bowling Green
2008-09: Ball State
2007-08: Northern Illinois
2006-07: Central Michigan
2005-06: Central Michigan
2004-05: Central Michigan
2003-04: Central Michigan
2002-03: Central Michigan
2001-02: Central Michigan
2000-01: Bowling Green
1999-00: Central Michigan
1998-99: Central Michigan
1997-98: Central Michigan
1996-97: Ball State and Central Michigan (tie)
1995-96: Bowling Green
1994-95: Bowling Green
