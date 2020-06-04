Western Michigan has won the Mid-American Conference Institutional Academic Achievement Award for the 2019-20 academic year.

While all 12 MAC athletic programs earned a collective average 3.00 GPA or higher for 2019-20, Western led the way at 3.317, for 367 athletes in 16 sports. Toledo was second at 3.301 and Kent State was third at 3.267.

Western Michigan athletes posted an average 3.317 GPA for 2019-20. (Photo: Al Goldis, AP)

The award was first presented in 1994-95 and this is the second time WMU has been honored.

“Our student-athletes have continued to perform as champions,” said WMU athletic director Kathy Beauregard. “I am so proud of all our Broncos. I am not at all surprised by their classroom efforts. This award speaks to the total team effort of Western Michigan Athletics. I also want to thank all our academic support services, as well as all our parents, coaches and support members who were so consistent and dedicated to helping our student-athletes during this year.”

MAC Academic Achievement Award

2019-20: Western Michigan

2018-19: Toledo

2017-18: Toledo

2016-17: Western Michigan

2015-16: Toledo

2014-15: Toledo

2013-14: Miami

2012-13: Toledo

2011-12: Toledo

2010-11: Akron

2009-10: Bowling Green

2008-09: Ball State

2007-08: Northern Illinois

2006-07: Central Michigan

2005-06: Central Michigan

2004-05: Central Michigan

2003-04: Central Michigan

2002-03: Central Michigan

2001-02: Central Michigan

2000-01: Bowling Green

1999-00: Central Michigan

1998-99: Central Michigan

1997-98: Central Michigan

1996-97: Ball State and Central Michigan (tie)

1995-96: Bowling Green

1994-95: Bowling Green