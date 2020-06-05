She's not a fan of attention, at least when it comes to herself.

Too bad.

Margo Jonker, the legendary Central Michigan softball coach who quietly retired last May after 40 years, was inducted earlier this week into the Mid-American Conference Hall of Fame. She is the 10th Chippewa in the Hall, out of 102 total individuals.

"Margo Jonker is a truly a legend in softball, in the MAC, and at CMU," Central Michigan athletic director Michael Alford said. "While her success on the field was impressive, her impact on the sport and on her student-athletes is what really sets her apart. She helped hundreds of young women develop and grow into outstanding people who went on to have successful lives after CMU and impact other young women's lives."

Said Jonker, in a statement: "This is really a tribute to all the young women who have come through Central Michigan's softball program as student-athletes and assistant coaches. They are the ones who put us on the map, in the state of Michigan, in the MAC, and nationally. It is to them that I will forever be indebted.

"I am also grateful to the coaches in the conference for the competition that we faced; it was always a challenge for us to be better. There are way too many to name. Thank you."

Jonker was 1,245-780-6 at Central Michigan and won 10 MAC tournament and 10 regular-season titles. She also was coach of the year 10 times. Nobody in conference history has more wins or a better winning percentage. She led the Chippewas to the 1987 College World Series, and had Central Michigan's softball field named after her while she was still coaching, in 2008.

Other members of the 2020 MAC Hall of Fame class include: Bryan Bullington (Ball State, baseball, former No. 1 overall draft pick by the Pittsburgh Pirates); Stevi Large Gruber (Akron, women's track and field); Wally Szczerbiak (Miami, men's basketball); Ellen Herman-Kimball (Ohio, volleyball); and Briana Shook (Toledo, women's track and field).

Jonker is a Holland native who took over the program in 1980, and has made five other Halls of Fame, including National Fastpitch Coaches Association (2003), Grand Valley State (1990), Michigan Amateur Softball Association (2000), Grand Rapids West Ottawa High School (2001) and Metro Detroit Amateur Softball Association (2014).

She also was on several coaching staffs for USA Softball, including as an assistant for the 1998 team that won gold at the World Championships.

'Great addition'

In more Central Michigan news, football coach Jim McElwain added three transfers to his 2020 roster, including quarterback Ty Brock.

Brock comes from Sam Houston State, where he played in 21 games and threw for 3,885 yards and 24 touchdowns.

"Ty is bringing great experience and veteran leadership into our locker room," McElwain said. "He's played in and won some big games and has persevered through a lot during his career. He is going to be a great addition to our program."

Central has to find a new starting quarterback, after the departure of Quinten Dormady, and David Moore suspended through at least September after a positive test for a banned substance.

Also joining Central's class are Richard Bowens III, a cornerback, Detroit native and Orchard Lake St. Mary's alum who is transferring from Iowa State, and Aarion Harvey, an offensive lineman from Hudson Valley Community College in New York.

In more football news, Eastern Michigan added tight end Lucas Luft from Gulf Coast-Fullerton.

Gilbert's staff

►New Detroit Mercy women's basketball coach AnnMarie Gilbert finalized her staff recently, and it has a local flavor. Headlining the hires is Tim Webb, who spent six seasons as a coach at Detroit Country Day, five as an assistant under Frank Orlando before taking over in 2019-20. Detroit Country Day won three Class B championship in his tenure.

He also coached the boys team at Auburn Hills Avondale from 2005-11, was athletic director at the Jalen Rose Leadership Academy and was on staff at Oakland Community College. He holds degrees from Rochester College and Central Michigan.

Also on Gilbert's staff: Chanel Green, most recently director of basketball operations at William & Mary; and LaTanya Collins, most recently head coach at Harford Community College in Maryland.

Gilbert, the former Eastern Michigan head coach, replaces Bernard Scott, who was ousted in March.

►Oakland's new esports program, which is part of the school's varsity sports roster (a first for a Division I school in Michigan), is holding several tryouts this month for its three games, League of Legends, Rocket League and Smash Ultimate. Gaming fans can check out the competition live online at Twitch.tv/oaklandesports, with more than 50 games expected to participate.

The schedule is: Monday and Tuesday, 3-9 p.m. (League of Legends); Wednesday and Thursday, 5-9 p.m. (Rocket League); and June 12 and 13, 4-9 p.m. (Smash Ultimate).

Oakland hired Carl Leone as its first esports head coach.

