Greg Kampe was 11 years old during Detroit's infamous riots in 1967, when his grandparents lived in the neighborhood of Fenkell Avenue and Strathmoor Street.

"I can see the smoke," Kampe said in a video posted on Twitter earlier this week, "and I can hear the Romanian accent of my grandmother, explaining why she was here.

"And now, what, 52 years later, the same thing's happening all across the country.

"What's really progressed? What's really happened?"

Kampe, now 64 and Oakland's longtime men's basketball coach, was among the high-profile state sports figures to comment on the death of Minneapolis resident George Floyd at the hands of four police officers — a death that has sparked outrage across the country, and led to dozens of massive protests and demonstrations, many turning violent, including in Detroit.

Kampe acknowledged it took him some time to form his thoughts on the situation, before he released the two-minute, 18-second video Tuesday.

He used an anecdote about one of the favorite teachers he ever had, a math teacher in high school.

"Our tests would consist of one problem, and you could get the answer right and get an F and you could get the answer wrong and get an A," Kampe said. "Because all he wanted you to do was show your work, you know, how did you get to your answer, and that's how he knew if you understood the problem.

"We can talk all we want, but it's time to show our work. It's time for us to step forward and show our work, because you're talking 50 years later, and the things are the same.

"That's what we're going to do. It's time for us to step up and show our work, and when our kids get back on campus, it's time to be there for them and show them that change is happening.

"Not talk it, but show it."

I’ve been struggling to verbalize my thoughts. A tweet, a statement, a quote - I feel as though nothing I say could do justice for what’s been taking place in our society for far too long. I’m sharing an excerpt from an upcoming podcast that expresses how I feel. pic.twitter.com/DoiJ6j6KXq — Greg Kampe (@KampeOU) June 3, 2020

After the Detroit riots in 1967, there were nationwide riots in 1968 following the assassination of civil-rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

Those riots, many violent, led to the swift passage of the updated Civil Rights Act. Lyndon Johnson signed that landmark legislation, a strong follow-up to the 1964 bill that first was introduced by John Kennedy and signed by Johnson after Kennedy's assassination in 1963.

Changed has come from civil uprising before, and Kampe believes it can again.

"We're all sitting here scratching our heads, wondering why are cities burning, why are we back (here) ... killed with a knee to the neck when there was no reason for that?" Kampe said.

"That's something I have to tell my kids, something I have to tell my players."

