Michigan offensive guard Steve Hutchinson, who was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in February, is a candidate for the 2021 College Football Hall of Fame.

Hutchinson is among the 78 players who are up for selection for the Hall of Fame. Former Michigan defensive tackle Mark Messner, a 1988 first-team All-American, also is candidate as are former Michigan State players Flozell Adams, a 1997 first-team All-American, and kicker Morten Anderson, a 1981 All-American who left MSU as the Big Ten's all-time leader in field goals.

Steve Hutchinson (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

The ballot was revealed Tuesday and also includes seven coaches. The induction class will be announced in early 2021.

Recent Michigan inductees include Charles Woodson in 2018, Rob Lytle in 2015 and coach Lloyd Carr and Desmond Howard in 2011. Recent Michigan State inductees include Kirk Gibson in 2017, Percy Snow in 2013 and Eugene Washington in 2011.

Among the notable players on the ballot for the first time are Georgia cornerback Champ Bailey, Syracuse defensive end Dwight Freeney and Kansas State running back Darren Sproles.