Tuscaloosa, Ala. — Alabama and Ohio State have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2027 and 2028 seasons.

The two powerhouse programs announced the matchups on Thursday.

The first game will take place in Columbus, Ohio on Sept. 18, 2027, with the Buckeyes coming to Tuscaloosa the following Sept. 9.

Alabama coach Nick Saban (Photo: Sam Craft, Associated Press)

"The addition of Ohio State to our future non-conference schedule shows the commitment our program and administration has to creating the best possible games for our players and fans," Alabama coach Nick Saban said in a statement.

"I have coached a lot of years in the SEC and Big 10 and Bryant-Denny Stadium and Ohio Stadium are two of the very best environments in college football. Non-conference series like Alabama-Ohio State are so important to the health of college football, and we are very pleased that we could get this series completed."

It is the first home-and-home meeting between Ohio State and Alabama. They have played four times, all in neutral site games. Ohio State won the last meeting 42-35 in the 2015 Sugar Bowl en route to the national title.

The Crimson Tide won the other three meetings.

Extra points

Nebraska football coach Scott Frost and men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg will donate part of their salaries to the athletic department’s general operating fund to help offset revenue shortfalls because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Frost’s salary is $5 million this year. Hoiberg is set to earn $3 million.

... Duke’s Mayonnaise is the new title sponsor of the regular-season college football game and postseason bowl game played in Charlotte.

Duke’s Mayonnaise replaces Belk, whose contract ended last year.

... Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt said running back Tim Jordan is no longer on the team after he was arrested May 30 in Florida on gun and marijuana charges.