The Western Michigan football team has a new opponent to face when it opens its season Sept. 4.

Western Michigan will take on Stony Brook at Waldo Stadium, the programs announced Thursday. The time for the Friday game is still to be determined.

Western Michigan will open its 2020 football season against Stony Brook. (Photo: Mike Krebs, Associated Presss)

The Broncos originally were slated to take on Colgate, but the Raiders' conference, the Patriot League, announced last month it was delaying the start of competition because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are looking forward to opening the 2020 season with Stony Brook," head coach Tim Lester said in a statement. "We know coronavirus has changed, and will keep changing, how we operate this season. We will continue to operate with an abundance of caution for the safety and well-being of our student-athletes, staff members, fans and WMU community."

Stony Brook, a Football Championship Subdivision program, is a member of the Colonial Athletic Association.