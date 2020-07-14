The Mid-American Conference has suspended its virtual football media days, the league announced on Tuesday.

The event was originally scheduled to be held from Aug. 3-4.

Central Michigan played in Ford Field last season, losing to Miami of Ohio in the MAC championship game. (Photo: Carlos Osorio, AP)

“A decision concerning moving forward will happen at the appropriate time,” the conference said in a statement.

MAC football media days have taken place annually at Ford Field for more than a decade, with the lone exception being 2017, when they were held at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The event was shifted from in-person to online back in April due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to the MAC, the Atlantic Coast Conference and Southeastern Conference have also postponed their virtual media days, which were both scheduled to be held this month, until further notice.