The Mid-American Conference has suspended its virtual football media days, the league announced on Tuesday.
The event was originally scheduled to be held from Aug. 3-4.
“A decision concerning moving forward will happen at the appropriate time,” the conference said in a statement.
MAC football media days have taken place annually at Ford Field for more than a decade, with the lone exception being 2017, when they were held at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The event was shifted from in-person to online back in April due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition to the MAC, the Atlantic Coast Conference and Southeastern Conference have also postponed their virtual media days, which were both scheduled to be held this month, until further notice.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments