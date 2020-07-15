Tony Poljan won’t be finishing his career at Central Michigan.

The fifth-year senior quarterback-turned-tight end announced in a Twitter post Wednesday that he will pursue a grad transfer and use his final season of eligibility elsewhere.

Tony Poljan (85) started his career at Central Michigan as a quarterback before making the switch to tight end. (Photo: Al Goldis, Associated Press)

“Thank you CMU for the past four years,” Poljan wrote. “After careful thought, I have decided to enter the transfer portal.”

A former standout at Lansing Catholic High, Poljan was recruited by several schools as a tight end but he signed with the Chippewas to ultimately play quarterback.

After redshirting in 2016, the 6-foot-7, 258-pounder spent time as both a passer and pass-catcher during the 2017 season. He opened the 2018 campaign slated as the team’s starting quarterback, but it didn’t last long. By the third game he was replaced and by the end of the season he made the move to tight end.

Last year — his first as a full-time tight end — Poljan was named to the All-Mid-American Conference second team after catching 33 passes for 496 yards and four touchdowns.

For his career, Poljan completed 89 of 168 passes for 703 yards, five interceptions and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 248 yards and two scores on 91 carries and hauled in 45 receptions for 781 yards and six touchdowns over 39 games.