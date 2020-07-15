Central Michigan athletic director Mike Alford is leaving after three years to become CEO of Seminole Boosters, Inc., at Florida State University.

Seminole Boosters is the fundraising arm of Florida State athletics.

Mike Alford (Photo: CMU Athletics)

CMU, in a release Wednesday, said a search for his successor will begin immediately.

"Michael's leadership will be sorely missed," CMU president Bob Davies said in a statement. "He understands that the student in student-athlete comes first, and it was evident that every move he made to enhance CMU's championship culture and program was intended to help students succeed not only on the field but in the classroom."

Alford, who begins his role with FSU Sept. 1, will assist Davies with the search to find CMU's next athletic director.

"CMU's authentic culture and commitment to not just winning at the Division 1 level but excelling in an upper mid-major conference is unparalleled," Alford said. "Our success on and off the field demonstrates that. I am committed to working with the president to help find a successor committed to our mission of excellence, which promises to provide an authentic environment where student-athletes can thrive in academics and athletics."