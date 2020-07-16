The Horizon League, which includes Oakland University and Detroit Mercy, will delay the start of its fall athletic competitions until at least Oct. 1.

Oakland and Detroit Mercy are members of the Horizon League. (Photo: Horizon League)

“The decision allows each campus to further focus on ensuring return to competition protocols,” the Horizon League said in a press release.

The delay affects all exhibition, league and non-league contests. League members will be permitted to set their own guidelines regarding practices.

There are 10 schools in the Horizon League besides UDM and Oakland – Cleveland State, Green Bay, IUPUI, Milwaukee, Northern Kentucky, Purdue Fort Wayne, Robert Morris, Illinois-Chicago, Wright State and Youngstown State.